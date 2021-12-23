US stock futures edge up, as investors cheer positive Omicron and economic data ahead of holidays

Santa Claus gestures on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

US stock futures rose Thursday as data showed Omicron's impact may not be as bad as feared.

The US economy grew at an annual 2.3% pace in the third quarter, while consumer confidence improved in December.

Airlines were among the best-performing stocks in Europe, with British Airways' parent IAG rising 4.5%.

US stocks are poised to attempt a third day of gains Thursday, part of a global rally driven by investors taking heart from positive reports on the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Trading was thin, with low liquidity, ahead of the holidays. The US stock and bond markets will be closed Friday.

Markets also got some uplift from positive US data out on Wednesday. Official figures showed US consumer confidence improved in December, suggesting the economy will keep growing in the first quarter of 2022.

Stocks and other assets have had a bumpy ride since the detection of Omicron in late November, as markets swayed in response to fresh headlines. But fears about the impact of the new virus strain on economies cooled in the wake of positive news on Wednesday.

Research by Imperial College, London suggests people infected with Omicron may experience a milder illness than with the Delta variant. It found Omicron infections carry a 15% to 20% lower risk of hospitalization.

"A cocktail containing better US Q3 GDP data, along with positive omicron headlines further inoculated financial markets against a year-end sell-off overnight," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

In Europe, the pan-continental Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.6% higher in early Thursday trading, while Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.6%.

Airlines were among the best-performing stocks, with British Airways parent IAG and Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air jumping more than 4.5% each in mid-morning trade.

Oil prices rallied overnight as the Omicron news gave hope for future demand. Also helping was larger-than-expected drawdown in US inventories, with crude stocks down by 4.7 million barrels.

