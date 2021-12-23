ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny's Partners With Warner Bros. Pictures To Deliver The Illusion Of Choice On Twitch During A Live Matrix-Themed Stunt

By Denny's
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed streamer Hungrybox was tapped to participate in a livestreamed Twitch activation that left gamers hungry for more Denny’s and excited for The Matrix Resurrections release in theaters and on HBO Max. December 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Denny’s just enticed another gamer to enter...

