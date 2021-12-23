Former Michigan State officials get convictions and charges tossed

A former state official will spend a year behind bars and then another three on probation after pleading guilty to embezzlement from a fossil fuel drilling bond program. Joseph Pettit, an ex-official in the oil, gas and minerals division at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), was sentenced this week in Ingham County Circuit Court. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced him to one year in the county jail, the subsequent three years on probation, and the forfeit of his state pension.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO