This is all hearsay, but, Binance might be moving to Dubai. Not only that, Bloomberg seems to make the case that the company will make the Gulf Arab nation its main home. Are we reading too much into it? Or are the clues right there in front of our eyes? Changpeng Zhao AKA CZ, Binance’s CEO, did buy a home in Dubai and characterized it as being “pro-crypto.”

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO