Callis: It’s Christmas: Jesus is born

Douglas County Sentinel
 5 days ago

It’s Christmas. Over recent weeks we have been inundated with busy schedules, a long Christmas “to do” list, all added to our already full daily routine. Yes, it’s Christmas. Holidays, especially Christmas, tend to magnify our life circumstances; the positive and the negative. For example,...

Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

Why so many guns on Christmas cards? Because Jesus was ‘manly and virile.’

Peter Manseau is the curator of American religion at the Smithsonian and the author of 10 books, including the forthcoming novel “The Maiden of All Our Desires.”. When two members of Congress shared images of their well-armed families gathered in front of Christmas trees recently, many assumed it was merely an act of provocation, a loaded gesture designed to exasperate opponents and excite supporters. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), responding to the photographs posted by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), asked on Twitter, “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”
RELIGION
Jesus
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
Reading Eagle

Letter: Salvation in Jesus is greatest Christmas gift

One year is quickly winding down, and again that most wonderful time of the year is upon us. I believe that all of us delight in the various displays of lights. These appear to be more numerous and larger every year. Light conjures within us joy, hope and excitement. It’s...
RELIGION
Odyssey

50+ Most Funny Christmas Jokes for Kids and Adults

We have reached the point from where you can count the arrival of the Christmas festival on your fingers. Christmas is one of the friskiest and funkiest festivals in the world. The fun of Christmas can be amplified a multitude of times by sending crispy merry Christmas jokes to near and dear ones. Not only funny Christmas jokes will induce cheer to the whole environment but also give everyone a needed chance to make fun of each other and get nostalgic about childhood memories. To save you from the daunting process of carving hilarious Christmas jokes on your own, we have come up with a handful of the most funny Christmas jokes that are capable enough to rib-tickle the funny bone of the most stubborn guy in your family.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Christmas
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Call the Midwife Holiday Special Recap: A Christmas Wedding — Grade It!

Few things capture the spirit of Christmas better than births and weddings, and on Saturday night’s Call the Midwife Holiday Special on PBS, there was a lot of both. The anticipation began to build when Nurse Phyllis informed everyone that St. Cuthbert’s Hospital was sending some 20 extra expectant mothers their way because they didn’t have the room. This stressed out Sister Julienne and her staff, in part, because all of the pupil midwives with the exception of Nancy were on leave, and the maternity home was already at capacity. After Pupil Midwife Nancy made a mischievous joke about what was...
SOCIETY
Religion
lasentinel.net

Words of the Week – Jesus Was Born For Such Times As These

Amazement once again has been activated as I listen to and look at how such times as these are being accused of hijacking “tis the season to be jolly.”. We have degraded the season into a short-lived “high in happiness and retail compassion” that continues to fuel a system designed for exploitation and marginalization – a system that Jesus came to disrupt and abolish! Truth be told, Christmas needs liberation!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Voice

Putting Jesus into today’s world an interesting setting

The Christmas story of a baby born in a manger is a familiar one. The Roman Empire, a police state in its own right, had ordered that a census be conducted. Joseph and his pregnant wife, Mary, traveled to the little town of Bethlehem so that they could be counted. There was no room for the couple at any of the inns. They stayed in a stable (a barn), where Mary gave birth to a baby boy, Jesus. Warned that the government planned to kill the baby, Jesus’ family fled with him to Egypt until it was safe to return to their native land.
RELIGION
panolian.com

Let’s not leave Jesus lying in a manger

It’s just two more days until Christmas. Are you rushing around frantically because you don’t have enough time, money, or energy? Please stop and slow down! Enjoy your family and friends. I thoroughly enjoyed the church service Sunday at Mt. Olivet. We had our Christmas program during the...
RELIGION
fox40jackson.com

Celebrating Christmas and Baby Jesus can bring peace and joy, no matter life's challenges

I was speaking with a longtime friend the other day, and we were relating how we were both going through some stressful times. We then acknowledged that the last two years of the virus combined with the seemingly growing animosity and even hate between Americans caused by our ever-widening ideological differences was making things exponentially worse.
FESTIVAL

