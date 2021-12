Britain’s long-awaited ban on ivory sales – already delayed by three years – has been postponed by another two months.Conservationists say they are “extremely disappointed” because with every day that passes more elephants are slaughtered to meet consumer demand for trinkets made from tusks.Ministers say they need more time to fix technical details but critics argue that background work should have been done before now.Thousands of elephants are killed every year – it’s calculated that one is killed on average every 15-25 minutes –leaving the animal at risk of extinction.The UK is the world’s largest exporter of legal ivory, according...

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO