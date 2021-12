The Amarillo Police Department released a reminder about possible scams targeting folks in the area over the holidays. Amarillo police "has received several phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by possible scammers. Be aware that scammers can spoof any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing has become a popular way for scammers to contact people. Spoofing is described as altering the phone number that shows up on a caller ID in order to masquerade as someone else. They can make it look like they are calling from any business or phone number that they choose.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO