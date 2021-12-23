STATE OF ILLINOIS CIRCUIT COUR...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Case No. Z2111-04 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Schaumburg will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00pm in the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, Parker Hall, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, Illinois to consider a request for a Site Plan Amendment, Foundation Landscape Variation, Parking Setback Variation and Woodfield Regional Center Design Review for Patrick Hyundai located at 1020 E. Golf Road (PIN #: 07-11-400-012-0000). Plans depicting the proposed are on file for public review in the Community Development Department - Planning Division, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, Illinois. All persons desiring to be heard will be given the opportunity to be heard. Individuals with disabilities who plan to attend this hearing or individuals who require certain accommodations to allow them to observe and/or participate in this hearing, are requested to contact the Community Development Department at (847) 923-4430 at least one (1) week prior to this public hearing if possible. HARRY RAIMONDI, CHAIRMAN ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS Published in Daily Herald December 28, 2021 (4575455) , posted 12/28/2021.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO