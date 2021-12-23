STATE OF ILLINOIS CIRCUIT COUR...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STATE OF ILLINOIS CIRCUIT COURT COOK COUNTY, IL In the Matter of the Petition of For Change of Name Case No. 2021CONC001800 Public Notice...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Case No. Z2111-04 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Schaumburg will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00pm in the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, Parker Hall, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, Illinois to consider a request for a Site Plan Amendment, Foundation Landscape Variation, Parking Setback Variation and Woodfield Regional Center Design Review for Patrick Hyundai located at 1020 E. Golf Road (PIN #: 07-11-400-012-0000). Plans depicting the proposed are on file for public review in the Community Development Department - Planning Division, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, Illinois. All persons desiring to be heard will be given the opportunity to be heard. Individuals with disabilities who plan to attend this hearing or individuals who require certain accommodations to allow them to observe and/or participate in this hearing, are requested to contact the Community Development Department at (847) 923-4430 at least one (1) week prior to this public hearing if possible. HARRY RAIMONDI, CHAIRMAN ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS Published in Daily Herald December 28, 2021 (4575455) , posted 12/28/2021.
Trailblazing politicians. Dedicated community servants. Business leaders whose philanthropic work enriched their communities. And a Holocaust survivor who devoted her life to educating, to inspiring, and to combating the type of hatred and prejudice she experienced. These are among the influential and important Northwest suburban residents we said farewell to...
Notice to Minority, Women's and Disadvantaged Businesses Manusos General Contracting, Inc. 91 Christopher Way, Fox Lake, IL phone (847) 973-0600 fax (847) 973-0900 is seeking qualified Minority, Women's and Disadvantaged Businesses for the WTP NO. 2 AND WELL NO. 3 IMPROVEMENTS -for the VILLAGE OF PINGREE GROVE , ILLINOIS for subcontracting opportunities in the following areas (but not limited to): excavation, site work, landscaping, masonry, metals, overhead doors, drywall, fire suppression, glazing, painting, and MEP's... All Minority, Women's and Disadvantaged Businesses should contact, IN WRITING (certified letter, return receipt requested), Charlene Manusos, to discuss the subcontracting opportunities. Proposals will be evaluated based on scope of work and price, and subcontracts will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. All negotiations must be completed prior to the bid opening date of 01/20/22. Published in Daily Herald December 28, 2021 (4575451) , posted 12/28/2021.
