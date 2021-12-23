ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Euthanasia Pod Maker Wants To Create Implant That Activates Death When Forgotten

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, 3D-printed euthanasia pods designed by “right-to-die” activist Dr Philip Nitschke and his nonprofit Exit International sparked a new round of debates after their invention was legalized in Switzerland. When a person enters the capsule, it rapidly replaces oxygen with nitrogen, inducing a quick and painless death as the...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
The Independent

Creator of ‘suicide pod’ wants to make body implant that would kill you if you forget to deactivate it

The Australian euthanasia activist behind a widely-discussed “suicide pod” wants to create an implantable medical device for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease that would kill its users if they did not regularly deactivate it. Dr Philip Nitschke, a former physician and “right to die” campaigner who administered the first voluntary lethal injection in 1996, provoked controversy this month by announcing that he planned to start helping people die by suicide in Switzerland next year using a 3D-printable death chamber called the Sarco.The device, which Dr Nitschke says can only be activated from the inside, is designed to painlessly flood...
ENGINEERING
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Nitschke
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo mother raising $4 million to find a cure for her son

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amber Freed's son Maxwell has a rare neurological disorder. It's so rare it doesn't go by a name, rather a genetic location: SLC6A1. Maxwell was 18 months when Amber was told the worst news of her life. Her son would not live a normal life. "I don't think i'll ever have The post Pueblo mother raising $4 million to find a cure for her son appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
ScienceAlert

Death-Bringing 'Brain Tsunamis' Have Been Observed in Humans

Back in 2018, researchers were able to study the moment brain death becomes irreversible in the human body for the first time, observing the phenomenon in several Do Not Resuscitate patients as they died in hospital. For years, scientists have researched what happens to your brain when you die, but...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How Australia’s ‘Dr Death’ hopes to take his 3D-printable ‘suicide pod’ worldwide

“If you want to die, do it yourself,” says Dr Philip Nitschke. “That’s the message.”It is an unusual message to hear from any physician. Many would consider it a dangerous one. But for Dr Nitschke, an Australian euthanasia activist and former medic sometimes known as “Dr Death”, it is the linchpin of a life spent campaigning for every person’s right to die – and the driving force behind his newest creation.The Sarco is a personal “suicide pod” that kills by flooding its coffin-like cockpit with nitrogen gas. Designed to minimise the role of doctors in legal suicides, it has already...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pod#The Implant#Exit International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Switzerland
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy