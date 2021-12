Being with Chris Monroe was not an easy matter. He had Asperger's, which left him perpetually angry, agitated and close to humorless. He was in every way a serious man. He was also extremely perceptive and aware and more in tune with nature and the natural world than any I've ever met. He dedicated his time and a good deal of his life to preserving and protecting the natural world he felt most connected to, not the human one.

