Japan PM Kishida calls for BOJ efforts to hit inflation target

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government hopes the central bank keeps up efforts to achieve an inflation target of 2% and works closely with it on economic policy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday. Before becoming prime minister in October, Kishida...

www.investing.com

actionforex.com

BoJ Kuroda: Consumer inflation will approach target through various channels

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament today, “it’s true there’s a chance consumer inflation will approach 2% through various channels.”. “But what’s desirable is for the economy to recover steadily and push up corporate profits, thereby leading to higher wages and inflation,” he added. “We’ll patiently maintain ultra-easy policy to achieve this at the earliest date possible.”
95.5 FM WIFC

Japan to extend border control measures for time being, Kishida says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will extend its COVID-19 border-control measures for the time being, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, giving no end-date for one of the world’s strictest curbs on foreign visitors. Kishida also told a news conference that he would make arrangements so that Pfizer’s...
abc17news.com

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

The Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode as pandemic recoveries power ahead despite renewed outbreaks of coronavirus. But while surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, they’re still a distant concern in Japan. Its economy, the world’s third largest, began slowing in the early 1990s with the bursting of a financial bubble and has never really regained momentum. The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would be scaling back commercial paper and corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy, which has yet to attain its elusive 2% inflation target.
NEWS10 ABC

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla on Friday, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so...
FXStreet.com

Kuroda: BOJ will patiently sustain powerful monetary easing as Japan's inflation remains below target

Early Thursday morning in Europe, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda crossed wires via Reuters. The policymakers initially defended the Japanese central bank’s currency monetary policy while citing inflation concerns. BOJ’s Kuroda then stated, per Reuters, “Japan's economic recovery to accelerate next year.”. Additional quotes. Monetary...
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T: 7735 ), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. NTN Corp. (T: 6472 ) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T: 7004 ) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
Reuters

Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been “playing” Western countries against one another...
investing.com

Oil up 2% on U.S. Crude Draw; Huge Gasoline Pileup in the Shadows

Investing.com - Oil rallied for a second day in a row Wednesday after data showing a sharp drop in weekly stockpiles of U.S. crude allowed bulls in the market to claw back all they lost in Monday’s sell-off triggered by fears over Covid’s Omicron variant. Also supporting oil...
hngn.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau Claims China Is Playing Western Nations, Urges Countries To Remain Strong Against Beijing

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
