ScotRail is cutting back its services during January as Covid-related absences are causing staff shortages.Absences have already led to some trains being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas and the rail operator has now altered its timetable between January 4 and 28.The changes mainly affect services which would normally run between Mondays and Friday in the central belt.Services are being withdrawn or amended from 12 routes at various times in the day.Our timetable is changing between 4 & 28 January 2022. We have colleagues absent due to COVID-19 and we want to give customers some certainty about which trains are running....

