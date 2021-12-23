Thursday, December 23, Morning Weather Forecast

Snow remains likely again across the region. The mountains could see 3 to 5 inches of snow, with 1 to 3 inches possible in the valleys by tonight. Winds gusting up to 60 mph in the mountains and up to 40 mph in the valleys cause blowing and drifting snow. Travel conditions, especially over mountain passes, remain hazardous.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as an approaching winter storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and heavy snow to Riverside County. Today will be fairly benign after some light sprinkles last night. We expect partly cloudy skies and cooler than normal
Temperatures are dropping up to 5 degrees Tuesday, reaching 15 to 20 degrees below average. Most areas will be in the low to mid 50s. A frost advisory is in effect in the Ventura County valleys until 8:00 am. The region will be drier, but cold air advection will keep...
