December 16th, 2021 (Nashville, TN) – Karine Hannah has a new take on Van Halen’s “Jump”. The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms. “As this is a cover song, and originally an uptempo rock song that I re-imagined as a tender ballad, I heard the lyrics in a new way. The song takes on a whole new meaning since I recorded it. My interpretation talks about wanting a relationship with someone who I love who is not all in, and reciprocating, because he is having a tough time in life, and it’s hard to give to someone else when you’re not in a good place. And it’s me deciding to go for it , to jump in and try to get him to be with me.” – Karine Hannah.

