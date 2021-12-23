ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

COLUMN: This time of year is music to the ears

Derrick
 5 days ago

We’re in the home stretch for...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Longview Daily News

Stepankowsky column: Christmas as a time capsule

I become a Grinch when the time comes to set up our Christmas trees. Yes, plural. We always get two, because my wife, Paula, loves Christmas more than Santa does. For me, the process of buying, cutting, hauling, watering and setting the evergreens straight is occasion for liberal use of four-letter words. “Noel” is not among them.
SOCIETY
hometownsource.com

Column: Shopping time? Don’t forget the little boxes

It’s almost impossible to complete a holiday shopping list without a visit or two to a big box store. The chef on your list might want that brand-new combination air fryer/can opener/smoothie maker/espresso machine that’s all the rage. Your teen might have his eye on that multi-folding, breakfast-making, car-driving, hologram-creating smart phone that is now sold out almost everywhere. Or maybe your kid wants that 100,000-piece Harry Potter meets Anakin Skywalker building set.
SHOPPING
Hartselle Enquirer

The most wonderful time of year

It’s nearly here! The most wonderful time of year and my absolute favorite holiday. My husband and I finally put up the Christmas tree this past weekend. I wanted to put it up before Thanksgiving for once in my life, but he just wasn’t having it. It isn’t...
CELEBRATIONS
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Going insane to the tunes of ‘High School Musical’

Comfort and Joy are two of my favorite things. My children and grandchildren have brought me comfort and joy, usually. My rule is to say, “no,” if it is dangerous or unkind. The little things don’t bother me, but don’t break the One Rule. As a mom, that one rule was, “Do not drink and drive.” My boys knew never would that car ever be off of the driveway again.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music
thevoiceofpelham.ca

COLUMN SIX | A time capsule on tap

As she drives her car west past Haist Street along Highway 20, she has to strain to spot something she has noticed many times before — a remnant from the past, a thing that seems to no longer fit . . . an endearing time capsule. Christmas is days...
VIRGINIA STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly column: Feathers, fur and tinsel take time to learn to tie

Do you have the ambition to tie your own flies? Getting started doesn’t have to be daunting, especially with the wealth of fly shops around here, the amazing books available and the treasure trove of information on the internet. Hooking trout (or tarpon, for that matter) on something that you created can bring a whole new level of joy to your fly fishing. One of the best byproducts of tying your own is that it ultimately increases your entomological knowledge and understanding of what bug is hatching and how to match it.
LIFESTYLE
Wiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Holiday cactus can rebloom for years

‘Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” ~ Norman Vincent Peale. Christmas is right around the corner and I’m looing forward to seeing my holiday cactus bloom. I’m not sure I’m going to see any blooms in time for Christmas even though I thought I followed the recommended schedule for bringing my cactus up out of their dark, cooler location in the basement. It’s supposed to get 12-14 hours of total darkness about six to eight weeks prior to when you want it to bloom. It was dark down in the basement, but I didn’t ensure they had uninterrupted darkness. Also, I brought it up when I thought I started to see buds; now I’m not so sure they were really forming. I do believe I may have jumped the gun a bit.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Beach Beacon

Column: The best worst invention of all time

What is the best invention of all time? I might argue the smartphone. And, in general, I don’t like my appliances to be smarter than I am. But in the case of my iPhone, I make an exception. It is incredible that we can carry around in our pockets...
ELECTRONICS
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Celebrate Christmas the whole year

What are the most important gifts of Christmas? Think about it. Here is a novel idea ... celebrate Christmas all year. It is the new/old way to celebrate and keep Christmas in the heart. Charles Dickens wrote, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” It is certainly a great way to have a stress-free season and a wonderful year.
FESTIVAL
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy