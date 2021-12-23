ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

bostonnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Wednesday. Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. Limited Availability = Less than 100%...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Why Patriots-Bills Referees Reversed Late Hit Penalty Against Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Referee Shawn Smith didn’t believe Jerry Hughes’ sideline takedown of Mac Jones warranted a penalty. After Jones’ New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Smith explained why his officiating team reversed its initial call of unnecessary roughness against Hughes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#New England#Wr#Buffalo#Rb Taiwan Jones
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Tom Brady praises ‘brave’ reporter who asked Patriots’ Bill Belichick awkward question after loss

Tom Brady is a fan of the reporter who asked his former head coach an ill-timed question on Sunday. On the latest episode his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the viral exchange between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and a reporter following a loss to the Buffalo Bills in a de facto AFC East championship game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots vs. Bills, NFL Week 16: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

It’s the New England Patriots vs. the Buffalo Bills for the second time in 20 days as the two teams continue to battle atop the AFC East. After a wild, windy matchup last time in Buffalo, Mac Jones and the Patriots are expected to throw the ball a bit more in the rematch as New England tries to lock up the division. However, the Bills are looking to storm back to the top of the AFC East after bouncing back last week over the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots currently stand a game up in the division. But if the Bills get a win, it’s a whole new ball game. Sunday’s game will air on TV via CBS, depending on which TV market you’re in. Fans can also stream the game via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatsFans.com

Patriots Week 16 Report Card, Ugly Uninspired Loss to the Bills

We here always tend to look for positives. But there were scant positives to be had for what transpired on the field in all blue at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After embarrassing the Bills a few weeks ago on their home turf in terrible weather conditions, the Bills paid them back in kind on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Appreciates David Andrews, Patriots Offensive Line Having His Back

BOSTON (CBS) — Everyone was baffled when Patriots center David Andrews was hit with a taunting penalty during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Andrews was assessed the penalty for simply running over to protect his quarterback following a late hit. While no one really understands the call, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones certainly values having a center who is willing to stick up for him. Jones had nothing but praise for Andrews during his Monday afternoon chat on WEEI. “I really appreciate him having my back, along with the offensive line,” Jones said. “It’s football and we’re all going to go out and...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
FanSided

Drew Brees turned down Saints in funniest way possible

The New Orleans Saints are down to rookie Ian Book at quarterback, so they called Drew Brees. He wasn’t feeling it. While Brees initially had some interest, per the report, he opted not to leave his cushy job with NBC and return to the league. The Saints are likely the only team Brees would even consider playing for at this juncture, but given they’re 7-7 and face injuries at key positions, it’s a smart move by the future Hall of Famer.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy