NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

It’s the New England Patriots vs. the Buffalo Bills for the second time in 20 days as the two teams continue to battle atop the AFC East. After a wild, windy matchup last time in Buffalo, Mac Jones and the Patriots are expected to throw the ball a bit more in the rematch as New England tries to lock up the division. However, the Bills are looking to storm back to the top of the AFC East after bouncing back last week over the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots currently stand a game up in the division. But if the Bills get a win, it’s a whole new ball game. Sunday’s game will air on TV via CBS, depending on which TV market you’re in. Fans can also stream the game via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO