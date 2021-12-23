Jazzwise launches The 100 Jazz Albums That Shook the World in a special print-only publication

Despite what we're sometimes led to believe, jazz hasn't been relegated to the halls of academia, it isn't background music, and it certainly isn't dead. It's constantly in the DNA of the music that does dominate the zeitgeist in the 21st century, including tons of today's best hip hop and electronic music, and it pops up in some of today's rock, pop, metal, folk, and other styles of music too. On top of all that, jazz itself is full of musicians who continue to innovate, push the genre forward, and blend it with other styles of music. If you haven't been actively seeking out new music in the jazz realm, you might be surprised at what you'll find, and at how similar some of it is to the aforementioned styles of music.

