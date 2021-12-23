ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazzwise launches The 100 Jazz Albums That Shook the World in a special print-only publication

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn sale from 6 January, Jazzwise presents The 100 Jazz Albums That Shook the World, an exclusive, premium quality 100-page definitive ‘book-style’ guide to the most important and influential jazz albums...

bassmusicianmagazine.com

New Album: Pattern-Seeking Animals to release ‘Only Passing Through’

Pattern-Seeking Animals announce third studio album ‘Only Passing Through’, with Dave Meros on bass…. PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS, the California-based band featuring Ted Leonard (lead vocals & guitars), Jimmy Keegan (drums & vocals), Dave Meros (bass) and John Boegehold (keyboards), are pleased to announce the band’s third studio album titled Only Passing Through, to be released through InsideOutMusic on April 1st, 2022. The album is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2020 release Prehensile Tales.
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

Year in Review: The Top 40 Jazz Albums of 2021

We calculated our top 40 new releases of 2021 based on year-end lists by our writers. They were asked to choose the 10 best new releases and five best historical titles—i.e., albums and box sets consisting primarily of music recorded 10 or more years ago. Each voter’s individual ballot, featuring both new and historical releases, can be seen here. Albums and box sets released between November 9, 2020 and November 12, 2021 were eligible. Some discs may have slipped through the cracks, however, as official release dates shifted or weren’t available.
MUSIC
Lumia UK

Macklemore launches a group text for the world

It all started with a simple idea. What if we could actually make our new year better with sheer will and the power of optimism? It’s an idea that Macklemore explores in his latest song Next Year, where he muses how “next year’s gonna be better than this year.” Because after all, the odds are in his favor—and it’s the kind of forward thinking the world can use in 2022.
MUSIC
jazzwise.com

Kansas Smitty’s and Xhosa Cole for New Gen Jazz Brighton Weekender

The south coast-based New Generation Jazz takes over the salubrious surroundings of the Ropetackle Arts venue, Shoreham from 3-5 February 2022 with line-up some of some the UK’s most exciting young jazz bands. The programme includes the kings of new ‘trad’, Kansas Smitty's, led by alto-saxophonist/clarinettist Giacomo Smith with his talent-packed House Band on a double bill with phenomenal BBC Young Jazz Musician Award winning tenorist, Xhosa Cole.
MUSIC
sdpb.org

A holiday music special with Jazz Nightly

In the Moment airs live at 12CT/11MT. That audio is then attached to this webpage soon after the show airs. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372 (SDPB) On today's show. We kick off the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas episode of his radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
MUSIC
jazzwise.com

James Brandon Lewis among the highlights at Jazztopad 2021

The 2020 Jazztopad festival suffered from bad timing, virtually wiped out as a victim of that year’s November lockdowns in Poland (and just about everywhere else). This year the Wrocław 10-dayer was fated to survive intact, even if audiences were subject to number-limitations. Early on, Kit Downes played the National Forum of Music’s huge organ, and there was a small invasion by artists signed to the We Jazz label from Helsinki, as Koma Saxo, Y-Otis and Lucia Cadotsch all played strong sets. The Canadians-in-NYC Cat Toren (piano) and Michael Bates (bass) delivered a sensitised set in the NFM Red Hall, as well as making a significant mark during the nightly jam sessions, and the final weekend’s house gigs.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The 10 best jazz albums of 2021

10. Emile Parisien/Tim Lefebvre/Christian Lillinger/Michael Wollny – XXXX. This international quartet of contemporary jazz mavericks was invited by German virtuoso pianist/composer Michael Wollny to play four unrehearsed free-jamming nights at Berlin’s A-Trane club, and to massage a studio album from the best takes. It’s sometimes horn-led and jazzy (saxophonist Émile Parisien’s influence), explosively abstract, avant-funky or gracefully choirlike, but there isn’t a cliche in earshot.
MUSIC
holycitysinner.com

Forte Jazz Lounge Announces Special Valentine-Themed Concerts

Romance is in the air at Forte Jazz Lounge, which will present a lineup of local musicians in celebration of Valentine’s Day. While enjoying the live music, guests can enjoy wine and desserts at candlelit tables. Here’s a look at the Valentine’s lineup:. February, 12th, 2022. Gracie...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

12 Great Jazz Albums from 2021

Despite what we're sometimes led to believe, jazz hasn't been relegated to the halls of academia, it isn't background music, and it certainly isn't dead. It's constantly in the DNA of the music that does dominate the zeitgeist in the 21st century, including tons of today's best hip hop and electronic music, and it pops up in some of today's rock, pop, metal, folk, and other styles of music too. On top of all that, jazz itself is full of musicians who continue to innovate, push the genre forward, and blend it with other styles of music. If you haven't been actively seeking out new music in the jazz realm, you might be surprised at what you'll find, and at how similar some of it is to the aforementioned styles of music.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The best blues and jazz guitarists in the world right now, according to you

Blues guitarists have had their fair share of inspirational material across the last few tumultuous years. However, from blues rock titans to jaw-dropping jazz players, your end of year pick of the best blues and jazz guitarists offers more than a few reasons to be cheerful…. 1. Best blues/jazz guitarist,...
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Jazz FM announces special Christmas Programmes

Jazz FM has just announced its Christmas schedule. Norah Jones’ show is set to run at 3pm on Christmas Day…. TEXT EXTRACTED FROM PRESS RELEASE (Link to Full Release Below) 6pm –** Sarah Ward’s Christmas Collection** – Stalwart broadcaster Sarah Ward kicks off the Christmas weekend and break with her traditional selection of beautiful festive music from right around the world.
ENTERTAINMENT

