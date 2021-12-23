ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K CHIMERIX INC For: Dec 22

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Chimerix, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-35867. 33-0903395.

Form 8-K KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST For: Dec 21

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nebraska. 000-10810. 47-6131402. (State or other jurisdiction of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification
Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or other jurisdiction. of
Form 8-K MMEX Resources Corp For: Dec 22

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 333-152608. 26-1749145. (State of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification Number) 3616 Far West Blvd.
Form 8-K GCP Applied Technologies For: Dec 21

This letter (the "Modification Agreement") modifies certain incentive awards previously issued to you by GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") effective as of the date hereof.
Form 8-K Arcutis Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 22

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Secures $225 Million in Non-Dilutive Debt Financing from SLR Capital Partners. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec 23, 2021 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company
Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994. LZG
Form 6-K Opera Ltd For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the
Form 8-K EnLink Midstream, LLC For: Dec 16

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com. Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com. EnLink Midstream Appoints New Director to Board. Tiffany
Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the "Agreement") is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster ("Winemaster") and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the "Company"). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the "Effective Date").
Form 8-K BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. For: Dec 15

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38959. 84-1850815. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
Form 8-K Cullinan Oncology, Inc. For: Dec 16

Cullinan Oncology Announces Updated Phase 1/2a Data for. CLN-081 continues to demonstrate a differentiated clinical profile at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 100mg BID. Continued high response rate with favorable safety and tolerability profile observed in
Form 8-K Tuscan Holdings Corp. For: Dec 15

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer. of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 135 E. 57th Street. ,. 17th Floor. New York. ,. NY. 10022. (Address of Principal Executive
Form 8-K SHARING ECONOMY INTERNAT For: Dec 15

THIS NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the "Purchase Agreement") dated as of 15th December 2021, is between Sharing Economy International Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), and PYRAM LC ARCHITECTURE LIMITED (the "Purchaser").
Form 4 AAON, INC. For: Dec 13 Filed by: Lackey Paul K Jr

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. All shares sold at an exact price. A breakdown is not applicable. Paul K. Lackey Jr. 12/14/2021.
Form 8-K Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 14

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. December 14, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as
Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Announces Expiration of All Outstanding Warrants

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that all of the Company's previously outstanding warrants expired on December 23, 2021. Prior to expiration, an aggregate of 14,351,588
Form S-3 ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE

Form S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State of incorporation)(IRS Employer Identification No.) 32000 Aurora Road, Suite B. Solon, Ohio 44139. (440) 715-1300. (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)
UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based
Form 3 Welsbach Technology Meta For: Dec 27 Filed by: Welpe Ralph

1. These shares represent the common stock held by Ralph Welpe acquired pursuant to a securities assignment agreement dated as of December 16, 2021, by and between Dr. Welpe and Welsbach Acquisition Holdings LLC. /s/ Ralph Welpe 12/27/2021.
Form 8-K WSFS FINANCIAL CORP For: Dec 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso (302) 571-6833 December 20, 2021 dcanuso@wsfsbank.com Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo (215) 253-5566 racevedo@wsfsbank.com WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Acquisition expected to close January 1, 2022 WILMINGTON, Del. and BRYN MAWR, Pa.– WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS) (“WSFS”), the parent company of WSFS Bank, and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (Nasdaq: BMTC) (“BMTC”), the parent company of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, jointly announced that WSFS has received all required approvals to acquire BMTC, and to merge its primary subsidiary, Bryn Mawr Trust, into WSFS Bank. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”) approved WSFS’ acquisition of BMTC, which is the final required regulatory approval for the proposed combination. With overwhelming approvals from WSFS and BMTC stockholders, and regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and WSFS Bank’s primary regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, WSFS and BMTC expect to close the transaction on January 1, 2022. “We are pleased to have received all required approvals and are looking forward to consummating our combination shortly,” said WSFS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rodger Levenson. “This combination brings together both companies’ long history of service for our Customers and Communities to form the premier, locally headquartered bank and wealth management franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region.” BMTC and WSFS will continue to operate separately until systems and brand conversion in late Q1 2022. BMTC wealth management Clients will continue to be served by the same BMTC professionals and the integration of the WSFS and BMTC wealth management groups will take place throughout 2022. After the transaction closes, both banks’ Customers will have immediate and free access to the combined WSFS and BMTC ATM network of more than 600 ATMs. About WSFS Financial Corporation WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com. Exhibit 99.1.
