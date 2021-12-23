Form 8-K CHIMERIX INC For: Dec 22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso (302) 571-6833 December 20, 2021 dcanuso@wsfsbank.com Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo (215) 253-5566 racevedo@wsfsbank.com WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Acquisition expected to close January 1, 2022 WILMINGTON, Del. and BRYN MAWR, Pa.– WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS) (“WSFS”), the parent company of WSFS Bank, and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (Nasdaq: BMTC) (“BMTC”), the parent company of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, jointly announced that WSFS has received all required approvals to acquire BMTC, and to merge its primary subsidiary, Bryn Mawr Trust, into WSFS Bank. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”) approved WSFS’ acquisition of BMTC, which is the final required regulatory approval for the proposed combination. With overwhelming approvals from WSFS and BMTC stockholders, and regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and WSFS Bank’s primary regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, WSFS and BMTC expect to close the transaction on January 1, 2022. “We are pleased to have received all required approvals and are looking forward to consummating our combination shortly,” said WSFS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rodger Levenson. “This combination brings together both companies’ long history of service for our Customers and Communities to form the premier, locally headquartered bank and wealth management franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region.” BMTC and WSFS will continue to operate separately until systems and brand conversion in late Q1 2022. BMTC wealth management Clients will continue to be served by the same BMTC professionals and the integration of the WSFS and BMTC wealth management groups will take place throughout 2022. After the transaction closes, both banks’ Customers will have immediate and free access to the combined WSFS and BMTC ATM network of more than 600 ATMs. About WSFS Financial Corporation WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com. Exhibit 99.1.

