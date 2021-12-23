ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European shares hit two-week high as Omicron fears ebb

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday as investor sentiment improved on signs the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as severe as feared. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, boosted by travel stocks, tracking a global share rally that was also helped by...

StreetInsider.com

World shares take their cue from stronger Wall Street

MILAN (Reuters) - European and Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing more COVID curbs before year-end. Asset classes from oil to equities are near or above recent highs, having clawed back losses from...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Continental Ag#Stock#Covid#Reuters Staff#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Pan European#Imperial College#Ig Wealth Management#Stoxx
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Asian shares were mixed on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks rose in Shanghai and Bangkok on Monday but fell in Tokyo and Seoul Many global markets are closed for holidays. Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, about support for the economy highlighted differences in stance among major economies in balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check. The Federal Reserve is among a handful of central banks that...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

S&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 index ended at a record high on Monday, its fourth straight session of gains, as strong U.S. retail sales underscored economic strength and eased worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit travel stocks. U.S. retail sales increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season, powered by an...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

European markets finish Christmas week on a high note, as investors try to look past omicron worries

European stocks were headed for a flat finish on Friday, Christmas Eve, but with a weekly gain, and with several regional markets already closed for the holiday. closed modestly lower at 482.62, in a half trading day, breaking a winning streak that lasted for three sessions. Bourses in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Spain were closed on Friday. Among those open, the CAC 40.
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T: 7735 ), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. NTN Corp. (T: 6472 ) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T: 7004 ) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
STOCKS
Reuters

Italian yields hit 7-week high on Omicron optimism, potential elections

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields hit a seven-week high on Thursday after studies suggested that the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than earlier versions of COVID-19, a boost for economic prospects and for monetary hawks. The potential switch of roles for Mario Draghi from prime minister...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street climbs for third day as Omicron fears ebb

FILE PHOTO: Traders wearing face masks work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...
STOCKS
Gazette

'Santa Claus' rally brings out the bulls as Omicron fears ebb

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares, bond yields and riskier currencies all hit recent highs on Thursday as investor confidence grew on signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as robust U.S. economic data. The STOXX index of Europe's 600 largest shares rose...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares extend gains as Omicron fears ease

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a third straight session on Thursday, led by metals and banking stocks, as risk sentiment improved globally after a study showed hospital stay risk for the Omicron COVID-19 variant is lower than the Delta strain. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose...
MARKETS
Gazette

European shares up slightly, markets optimistic about limited Omicron fallout

LONDON (Reuters) - European equities edged slightly higher on Wednesday, with markets optimistic that the Omicron coronavirus variant would only have a limited economic fallout, even as global cases surged and more countries announced restrictions. Europe's STOXX 600 rose 0.1% at 0857 GMT and the MSCI world equity index, which...
STOCKS
DailyFx

European Equities Slump on Renewed Omicron Fears, Risk Assets Shunned

The number of Omicron cases in the US doubled between Friday and Saturday last week. Risk assets across the board continue to fall. The number of confirmed Omicron cases is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) with the covid-19 variant now identified in 89 countries. And according to NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US is likely to see record case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths from Omicron. The latest surge in transmissions is likely to see more countries re-impose lockdown measures following in the footsteps of the Netherlands who announced a nationwide lockdown over the weekend. France and Austria have announced a range of travel restrictions, Denmark has closed theatres and concert venues, while Ireland has announced that bars and pubs must close by 8pm.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Stock Futures Are Muted After S&P 500 Hits Another Record High

Stock futures were calm early Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on its record highs in the final week of the year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 5 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were also little changed. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

