Stocks

Wedbush Starts Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Wedbush initiates coverage on Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) with a...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts iQIYI (IQ) at Hold

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang initiates coverage on iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stephens Starts Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) at Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Andrew Terrell initiates coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Starts Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiates coverage on Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Porch Group

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Porch Group has an average price target of $26.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $21.00.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts ESS Inc. (GWH) at Outperform

Baird analyst George Gianarikas initiates coverage on ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $100 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Matthew S. Bryson raised the price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) to $100.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(MO) - Analyzing Altria Group Inc's Short Interest

Altria Group Inc's (NYSE:MO) short percent of float has fallen 10.29% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.08 million shares sold short, which is 0.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) at Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Benjamin Sherlund initiates coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $10.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Offerpad Solutions Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Offerpad Solutions Inc. click here. Shares of Offerpad...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Daiwa Securities Starts CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) at Outperform (2)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) with a Outperform (2) rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Starts Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) at Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiates coverage on Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst commented, "We are bullish on Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company exploring...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $74.00 (from $71.00). The analyst comments "We are incrementally more positive on FATE shares after the company updated its Phase 1/2 studies of FT516 and FT596, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell therapies, in combination with rituximab for relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) patients. Overall response rates (and importantly complete response rates) have been consistent with prior data, and with added durability of response data, along with a more attractive valuation, we believe that the risk/reward for FATE shares has improved significantly.
MARKETS

