Wedbush Starts Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) at Outperform

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $74.00 (from $71.00). The analyst comments "We are incrementally more positive on FATE shares after the company updated its Phase 1/2 studies of FT516 and FT596, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell therapies, in combination with rituximab for relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) patients. Overall response rates (and importantly complete response rates) have been consistent with prior data, and with added durability of response data, along with a more attractive valuation, we believe that the risk/reward for FATE shares has improved significantly.
