ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, TX

Oil prices extend rise on reduced fears of Omicron-induced demand slump

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced in a light-volume session on Thursday, on signs that the worst effects of the Omicron variant might be more containable than previously feared, even as countries imposed travel restrictions on surging infection levels. The oil market has wavered in recent days over how...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Dollar rises on Fed expectations, Omicron worries ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March to counter rising inflation, while a global rally in stock markets knocked the safe-haven Japanese yen to a one-month low. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six...
BUSINESS
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil prices fall slightly

Oil prices are seeing a shaky start to the week as investors remain concerned about demand amid the spread of the Omicron variant. In early trading, Brent crude futures are modestly lower. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude…
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Freeport, TX
Business
City
Baytown, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
City
Freeport, TX
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
City
Scotland, TX
Reuters

Indian shares extend gains as Omicron fears ease

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a third straight session on Thursday, led by metals and banking stocks, as risk sentiment improved globally after a study showed hospital stay risk for the Omicron COVID-19 variant is lower than the Delta strain. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Covid#Brent Oil#Pfizer Inc#Public Health#Omicron#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Refinitiv Eikon#Price Futures Group#Chinese#Australian
kitco.com

Arrow Exploration is riding the rising tide of oil demand

Since its low point during the pandemic, oil demand is estimated to rebound back to 100 million barrels per day. Arrow Exploration has a high quality, self-funded portfolio of underexplored, high growth Colombian oil assets. With its diverse portfolio of assets, Arrow is a key player in satisfying the resurging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Equity And Oil Markets Slump On Omicron Panic

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked on concern over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, with eyes also on the US open.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

European Equities Slump on Renewed Omicron Fears, Risk Assets Shunned

The number of Omicron cases in the US doubled between Friday and Saturday last week. Risk assets across the board continue to fall. The number of confirmed Omicron cases is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) with the covid-19 variant now identified in 89 countries. And according to NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US is likely to see record case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths from Omicron. The latest surge in transmissions is likely to see more countries re-impose lockdown measures following in the footsteps of the Netherlands who announced a nationwide lockdown over the weekend. France and Austria have announced a range of travel restrictions, Denmark has closed theatres and concert venues, while Ireland has announced that bars and pubs must close by 8pm.
STOCKS
investing.com

Crude Oil Slumps; Concerns Over Omicron Restrictions Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices dropped sharply Monday as moves to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus in Europe and the U.S. raised fears that global crude demand will take another hit. By 9:30 AM ET (1430 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 4.3% lower at $67.81...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble, oil plunges as omicron fears weigh

U.S. stocks plunged Monday, continuing last week's losses, as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continues to worry investors who fear the new surge could hamper economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 483 points, or 1.37%, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.30%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Rises on Hawkish Fed and as U.S. Demand Withstands Omicron

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after U.S. crude stockpiles fell the most since September and a more hawkish Federal Reserve spurred a broader rally in financial markets on speculation it can slow inflation without derailing growth. Futures in New York climbed as much as 1.2% in early Asian trading after recovering...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Slides on Global Surplus as Omicron Stokes Demand Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the International Energy Agency said the global oil market has returned to surplus, while some countries tightened restrictions in an effort to tame the omicron variant’s spread. Futures in New York closed down 0.8% on Tuesday. The IEA said rebounding output has created an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil reverses early losses despite rising supply, Omicron fears

Oil prices turned positive on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's statement, snapping three straight days of losses. Brent crude futures jumped 18 cents, or 0.24%, to settle at $73.88 per barrel, after losing 69 cents on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 14 cents, or 0.2%, higher...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy