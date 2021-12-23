ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc and signing of a Eur 5.0 million loan agreement

 5 days ago

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release December 23, 2021 at 13:30. Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc and signing of a Eur 5.0 million loan agreement. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc and signing of a Eur 5.0 million loan agreement.

StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
StreetInsider.com

Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Blesk InCare's Textile activity (the signing of an agreement was announced on October 7, 2021).
StreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR's balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR's hedge fund partnerships.
StreetInsider.com

Bell Copper Settles Golden Gryphon Liability

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the litigation between Golden Gryphon U.S.A., Inc. ("Golden Gryphon") and the Company before the British Columbia Supreme Court, which had been commenced by Golden Gryphon on July 31, 2009.
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) ("CC Neuberger"), a special-purpose acquisition company, announced additional $75M PIPE Investment for Getty Images Merger.
thepaypers.com

Re:cap secures financing of EUR 100 million

Germany-based fintech Re:cap has raised EUR 10 million a seed round and EUR 90 million in outside capital. The growth financing is provided by investors Felix Capital, Project A Ventures, as well as Entrée Capital. Re:cap is as a financing platform that acts as an intermediary between companies and investors. The startup is offering its services to companies in the software industry with sales between EUR 500,000 and EUR 15 million.
thepaypers.com

Taxdoo collect EUR 57 million in Series B financing round

Germany-base automated financial compliance platform Taxdoo has raised EUR 57 million in a Series B financing round led by Tiger Global. The company’s existing investors Accel, Visionaries Club and 20VC participated in this round again. Taxdoo plans to remove obstacles of taxes and give retailers across Europe a competitive advantage by removing barriers as they grow their business.
StreetInsider.com

Aurelius Minerals Announces Closing of $1.16 Million Private Placement and Announces Election of New Director at Its Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of (i) 2,418,611 flow-through shares that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.36 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $870,700 (the "Flow-Through Offering"), and (ii) 963,333 Common Share units (the ("Common Share Units") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $289,000 (the "Common Share Unit Offering"), and together with the Flow-Through Offering" (the "Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering of $1,159,700.
StreetInsider.com

Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Extraordinary General Meeting

Pratteln, Switzerland, December 15, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 15,454,014 shares equaling 28.3% of the Company's share capital were represented.
StreetInsider.com

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Announces Expiration of All Outstanding Warrants

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that all of the Company's previously outstanding warrants expired on December 23, 2021. Prior to expiration, an aggregate of 14,351,588 warrants were exercised.
StreetInsider.com

Clariant to purchase BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets

Acquisition of BASF's U.S. Attapulgite business assets for USD 60 million in cash. Strengthens Clariant's technology leading position in the purification of edible oils and renewable fuels.
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Giga-tronics Incorporated ("Giga") (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("Agreement") with BitNile Holdings, Inc. ("BitNile") (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile's global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. ("Gresham") providing for Giga's acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC ("Ampere") to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere's other limited liability company members ("Purchaser"). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM's entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
thepaypers.com

Othoz closes EUR 10 million Series A funding

Germany-based AI-based asset management solution provider Othoz has completed a capital increase of EUR 10 million in Series A funding. Othoz offers multi-asset models that analyse the relationships between valuation-relevant data and price developments on international stock and bond markets. This enables the asset classes with the biggest risk premiums to be identified and used as the foundation for portfolio selections.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit.
Hartford Business

CRDA signs off on $11 million in loans for Hartford Hilton conversion

The Capital Region Development Authority board, on Wednesday, signed off on $11 million in loans to help retrofit the struggling downtown Hartford Hilton hotel into a mix of apartments and refurbished hotel rooms. The 390-room hotel has struggled for years, but its economic woes have increased during the pandemic.
