Regis Corporation (RGS) Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints Matthew Doctor as Interim CEO

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Edward G. Atsinger III, Salem's current Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the newly created role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. Additionally, its Board of Directors has appointed David Santrella to become Chief Executive Officer. Currently Mr. Santrella serves as the company's President of Broadcast Media. In addition David Evans, Salem's current President of Digital Media and Publishing, will be promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Finally, Stuart W. Epperson, Salem's current Chairman, will resign from Salem's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022, transitioning to the position of Chairman Emeritus, and Stuart W. Epperson, Jr. will join the Board of Directors, filling the vacancy created by Mr. Epperson Senior's resignation. These changes reflect the Board's ongoing succession planning and are designed to provide leadership continuity as the company continues to execute its strategic initiatives.

