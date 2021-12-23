ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Regis Corporation (RGS) Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints Matthew Doctor as Interim CEO

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, today announced that Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the Company....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Appoints Zachary B. Fleming as CEO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that Zachary (“Zach”) B. Fleming has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Appoints Bo Yu as Board Chair

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the appointments of Mr. Bo Yu, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), Mr. Qian Sun, an independent director of the Company, as a member of each of the Company's audit committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee, and Mr. Man San Vincent Law, an executive director of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, effective December 28, 2021.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Horton
Person
J.p. Morgan
StreetInsider.com

Servotronics (SVT) Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints James C. Takacs as Interim CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) announced that Kenneth D. Trbovich has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President and was removed as Chairman of the Board, after a nearly six-month-long internal investigation identified grounds for his termination.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Applied UV CEO James Alecxih resigns

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) has announced the resignation of CEO James Alecxih. Alecxih stepped down as CEO and a member of the company's Board of Directors due to personal reasons. The resignation comes days after he was appointed in the role. Max Munn, Founder, President of Applied UV and a Director...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Regis CEO Felipe Athayde resigns; Matthew Doctor named interim chief

Regis CEO Felipe Athayde, who joined the hair salon franchisor in fall 2020, has resigned effective immediately. Regis named Matthew Doctor as interim CEO. Athayde will remain an employee at Regis (NYSE: RGS) and stay on the board through March 19. The company is beginning a search for a permanent replacement.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Evercel CEO Daniel Allen resigns

Evercel (OTCPK:EVRC) announces resignation of Daniel Allen as CEO, effective December 17. ... However, Allen intends to continue to serve on the firm's board of directors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regis Corporation#Rgs#The Board Of Directors#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Interim#Kava Restaurants Llc#Burger King#G A
StreetInsider.com

Evercel (EVRC) Announces CEO Resignation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Evercel, Inc. (OTC Pink: EVRC) today announced that Daniel Allen has provided his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Evercel, effective December 17, 2021. Although Mr. Allen will no longer serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Evercel, Mr. Allen has stated his intention to continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). In light of Mr. Allen’s resignation, the Board has commenced planning discussions to appoint new leadership. In the interim, a Special Committee of the Board (the “Special Committee”), which was originally formed to review various Evercel matters and disclosures, will manage the day-to-day operations of Evercel.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Calavo Growers (CVGW) Appoints Brian W. Kocher President and CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced it has appointed Brian W. Kocher as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company effective Feb. 1, 2022. “After...
INDUSTRY
Sacramento Business Journal

Arcadia Biosciences board chairman stepping in as interim CEO

The chairman of the board of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. will take over as interim CEO of the company as the board finalizes a search for a permanent CEO. The Davis-based company announced in September that current CEO Matt Plavan would step down at the end of the year as the company transitions from being a plant research and wellness ingredients company to a consumer products company.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Arcadia names interim CEO

DAVIS, CALIF. — Kevin Comcowich has been named interim chief executive officer of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, effective Jan. 1. Mr. Comcowich will continue as board chair, a role he was named to in 2017. He joined the Arcadia...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Salem Media Group (SALM) Announces Edward G. Atsinger III Transitions to Executive Chairman; David Santrella to CEO and David Evans to COO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Edward G. Atsinger III, Salem’s current Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the newly created role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. Additionally, its Board of Directors has appointed David Santrella to become Chief Executive Officer. Currently Mr. Santrella serves as the company’s President of Broadcast Media. In addition David Evans, Salem’s current President of Digital Media and Publishing, will be promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Finally, Stuart W. Epperson, Salem’s current Chairman, will resign from Salem’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022, transitioning to the position of Chairman Emeritus, and Stuart W. Epperson, Jr. will join the Board of Directors, filling the vacancy created by Mr. Epperson Senior’s resignation. These changes reflect the Board’s ongoing succession planning and are designed to provide leadership continuity as the company continues to execute its strategic initiatives.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) CEO Taking Temporary Medical Leave, Kim Stratton Appointed as Interim CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrin Oswald, M.D., is taking a temporary medical leave of absence for a period of at least four weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Dr. Matthew James is the new CEO at Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese (OTCQX:EUMNF) appoints Dr. Matthew James as CEO, succeeding Marco Romero effective December 20, 2021. Dr. James appointment is the result of a robust process, assisted by the global executive search firm Korn Ferry. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development on the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Appoints Kevin Comcowich as Interim CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, announced it has appointed Kevin Comcowich, current Chairman of the Arcadia Board of Directors, as interim chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2022, as the board of directors finalizes its search for a permanent CEO. As previously announced on September 7, 2021, the board of directors launched a national search for a new CEO as the company further expands into the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector.
BUSINESS
douglasnow.com

Unison announces CEO retirement

Dr. Glyn Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Unison Behavioral Health, has announced his retirement effective December 31, 2021. Dr. Thomas’s decision to retire brings a close to a remarkable 17 years of faithful service through his humble and compassionate leadership. Tiffany Henderson, Unison’s current Director of Behavioral Health, has been appointed as forthcoming CEO, effective January 1st.
WARE COUNTY, GA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Charlotte's Web Announces Leadership Changes, Including Former CAO of Bacardi Ltd., Jacques Tortoroli, Appointed CEO

Wes Booysen appointed Chief Financial & Operating Officer. Jared Stanley appointed Chief Cultivation & Innovation Officer. This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.'s prospectus supplement dated June 3, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 5, 2021. DENVER,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Anoto's CEO resigns and is replaced by Joonhee Won

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or “the Company”) announces that the Company's CEO Perry Ha is leaving Anoto for personal reasons with immediate effect. The Board has appointed Joonhee Won, who was the previous CEO of the Company, as the new CEO. Perry Ha’s decision to leave the position of CEO also means that he is leaving the Board of Anoto, which he has been a part of since 2016.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy