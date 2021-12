Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 28, 2021: REI Co-op has made a pair of moves, including a new hire and a promotion, to grow its technology leadership team. Analyn Nouri has been appointed to the VP of platform engineering role, and 15-year company veteran Todd Wilson has been promoted to VP of product engineering. Nouri, according to REI, will lead its efforts in moving toward cloud-based platforms that will support its existing and future offerings, as...

