Omicron: Half of colds will be Covid, warn UK researchers

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have...

www.bbc.co.uk

uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
