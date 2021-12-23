Stock Futures Pause Ahead of Jobless Claims

The S&P 500 index closed 1.4% higher Monday, extending its push into the record. In 2021, pullbacks have been very shallow, with drops of more than 2% in a day at a total of five times all year. Not bad, considering all the bursts of COVID-19 drama and that we are not out of this pandemic yet. The emergence of the omicron variant barely left a mark after a couple of days upon initial news. U.S. consumers also seem unphased based on a report by Mastercard showing U.S. retail sales rose 8.5% during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1st to Dec. 24th.

STOCKS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO