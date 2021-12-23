ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Pause Ahead of Jobless Claims

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of an update on the number...

S&P 500 hits record, Dow adds 200 points as investors look for Santa rally

U.S. stock indexes rose Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 hit an intraday record and gained 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 210 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.2%. Market...
Stocks Edge Higher After Christmas Holiday

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as the few investors staying on Wall Street capitalized on what is traditionally a lightly attended but bullish week. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% after the index hit its 68th record close of 2021 Thursday. U.S. markets were closed Friday for the holiday. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index was even stronger, jumping 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%.
Tech Shares Rise in Broad Stock Rally

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as the few investors staying on Wall Street capitalized on what is traditionally a lightly attended but bullish week, pushing the S&P 500 to an intraday record. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% after the index hit its 68th record close of 2021 Thursday. U.S. markets...
Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.84% higher to $169.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.25 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.22 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
Tuesday's Market Minute: S&P 500 Ascends to a New Record High

The S&P 500 index closed 1.4% higher Monday, extending its push into the record. In 2021, pullbacks have been very shallow, with drops of more than 2% in a day at a total of five times all year. Not bad, considering all the bursts of COVID-19 drama and that we are not out of this pandemic yet. The emergence of the omicron variant barely left a mark after a couple of days upon initial news. U.S. consumers also seem unphased based on a report by Mastercard showing U.S. retail sales rose 8.5% during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1st to Dec. 24th.
US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year. Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just...
This Week: Home prices, wholesale stockpiles, jobless claims

S&P issues its latest monthly CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index Tuesday. The Commerce Department reports its November snapshot of U.S. wholesale inventories Wednesday. The Labor Department delivers its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits Thursday.
Wall Street Bets S&P 500 Is Due for a Slowdown in 2022

U.S. stocks are on track to end 2021 with another year of outsize gains. Many investors aren’t expecting a repeat in 2022. The S&P 500 has climbed 26% so far in 2021, after rising 16% in 2020. Rip-roaring corporate profits and easy monetary policy have fueled the run. Earnings growth is expected to moderate next year, and the Federal Reserve is pursuing plans to raise interest rates, chipping away at key supports for the stock market’s rally.
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 260 points in the previous session. Markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Christmas Day holiday. Data on durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, personal income and outlays will be released...
Cheap Stocks in Europe Can Reward Investors With a Plan

There is value in European stock markets, but investors often need muscle to extract it. The valuation gap between U.S. and European stocks has reached unprecedented levels this year. Most extreme is the U.S.-U.K. comparison: Based on forward price-earnings multiples, the S&P 500 is now roughly 75% more expensive than the British blue-chip FTSE 100 index. During the year before the pandemic, the average was about 35%.
Stocks Finish Higher as Investors Digest Spending, Jobless Data

U.S. stock indexes closed higher in the holiday-shortened trading week, with the S&P 500 notching a new high, as investors digested economic data and developments related to the Omicron variant’s spread. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, or 29.23 points, to 4725.79, its 68th record close in 2021. Thursday’s...
Maine sees decline in new jobless claims

(The Center Square) – Claims for jobless benefits in Maine dropped slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 1,070 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Dec. 18, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 135 fewer than the previous week.
Jobless claims fall, labor market tightens in Texas

The state’s labor market continues to tighten as hiring expands, jobless claims decline, and job openings increase, according to recent data. The Labor Department reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell in Texas for a second consecutive week, nearing pre-pandemic levels. The number of people filing for new benefits last week slipped to 14,746 from 15,016 the previous week, and more than 19,000 the week ending Dec. 4, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
