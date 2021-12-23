Stock Futures Pause Ahead of Jobless Claims

The state’s labor market continues to tighten as hiring expands, jobless claims decline, and job openings increase, according to recent data. The Labor Department reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell in Texas for a second consecutive week, nearing pre-pandemic levels. The number of people filing for new benefits last week slipped to 14,746 from 15,016 the previous week, and more than 19,000 the week ending Dec. 4, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
