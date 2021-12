The playoff races are coming down to the wire as NFL Week 16 arrives, and the NFL schedule has something for everybody. Some games will have impacts on the postseason and others will influence NFL draft position, but they can all fatten your wallet if you play them right in your NFL prop picks. The Bills (8-6) vs. Patriots (9-5) rematch and the Ravens (8-6) vs. Bengals (8-6) showdown both have major playoff implications. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (2-12) are poised for another No. 1 NFL draft pick and could be trying to avoid a road victory against the Jets (3-11).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO