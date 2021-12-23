Mental health demand has grown, and digital health can expand access

A program called Beyond Blue has been expanded this year to provide mental health resources to anyone age 18 and older in the 75069 ZIP code in McKinney. The program began in 2019 as a way to help adults age 55 and older who live in the McKinney ZIP code address chronic disease, depression and isolation, as well as a lack of access to critical resources, such as nutritious foods. Texas Health Resources awarded $450,000 to McKinney-based LifePath Systems, a nonprofit that provides mental health services and substance abuse services, for the Beyond Blue program. LifePath Systems partnered with five other service providers to provide services for local seniors. Those service providers include McKinney Roots, Wellness Center, Community Health Clinic, Community LifeLine Center and the Hope Clinic.
