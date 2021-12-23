ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental health demand has grown, and digital health can expand access

discoverestevan.com

How Can Winter Affect Your Mental Health?

The incoming colder weather and snow will be making most people stick to the indoors for a while. For some, that can affect their mental health, in what is commonly known as seasonal depression. Lynda Rideout from the Envision Counseling And Support Centre says that while the degree it affects...
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Holidays can be be stressful, be mindful of your mental health

Everyone knows that there is physical health that we have to take care of. From high blood pressure, to cholesterol levels, to making sure you are drinking enough water, nobody argues with the importance of exercise and our bodies being able to do what it needs to do to get us to where we have to go.
WBAY Green Bay

Partnership expands access to children's health care

The state created the tool for students to report issues anonymously, and it's getting more attention after recent school threats. Owners of the sports facility are retiring and closing the doors next week. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Comet Leonard, insect robots and a paper battery. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Another chance...
mhealthintelligence.com

Premise Health Expands Virtual Access to Long-Term Primary Care

- Premise Health, a provider of healthcare services to self-funded employers, labor unions, and associations, is expanding its virtual care model by allowing members to choose a digital provider as their long-term primary care physician. Premise Health offers care in two ways: through its more than 800 brick-and-mortar wellness centers,...
sandiegomagazine.com

Mental Health Matters

The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year—or the most stressful. A second year of COVID concerns on top of unique stressors like deciding whether to gather in-person or making sure guests are vaccinated may further tip the scales. This unprecedented crisis has disrupted so many of our typical routines and as a result, the vast majority have experienced various aspects of stress. Click here for warning signs to watch out for and tips to keep your mental health in mind this holiday season. For people who are injured or ill, a hospital stay can add to their stress levels. Fortunately, Scripps offers home-based care for some patients so they can heal in the comfort of their own home. Read more.
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Ochsner to expand digital health program

Ochsner plans to expand its digital health program after being awarded nearly $1 million from the Federal Communications Commission. The award, part of the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, will be used to fund remote monitoring devices to support a range of patients, including pregnant mothers and those with chronic diseases, such as hypertension and Type 2 Diabetes.
Hartford Business

$2.7M program to broaden access to mental health services at state colleges

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the formation of a new state program that will provide $2.7 million to higher education institutions to support mental health challenges students face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamont said the global health pandemic has added stress to the lives of many students and the...
blugoldmedia.org

Surge in demand for mental health services since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage in availability, local providers say

Elyssa Larson has been seeing the same therapist in the Eau Claire area for 10 years. Until the COVID-19 pandemic she had plenty of access to her therapist when she needed it. “It was much easier,” Larson said. “I could usually do several times a month at least and I wouldn’t have to worry about her being booked out months in advance.”
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students

It’s not easy being a middle or high school student today with 24/7 social pressures and the uncertainty of a persistent pandemic. And adolescents who have marginalized identities such as being low-income, youth of color, and/or LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience mental health stressors and less likely to access help, especially in Georgia, […] The post Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Albany Herald

Georgia mental health system facing growing demand, fewer workers

ATLANTA — A three-digit national mental health crisis hotline due to begin service next summer poses a mixed blessing for Georgia. The new 988 line is expected to more than double the number of Georgians who will reach out for help. But state mental health officials and advocates warn a workforce shortage will make it hard to meet that increased demand.
Wicked Local

Need for mental health services rises - can you Lend a Hand?

BRAINTREE – Through the COVID-19 pandemic, a national labor shortage and an influx of patients, Aspire Health Alliance continues to provide mental health services for South Shore residents. Money made available through The Patriot Ledger's annual Lend a Hand holiday program has gone a long way toward assisting Aspire...
bigrapidsnews.com

How parents can spot a possible mental health crisis

Following the school shooting at Oxford High School, the ongoing pandemic and with the stressors of the holiday season, a list of state entities like the Michigan State Police Office of School Safety, Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and others say it is important to be aware of potential indicators of a mental health crisis.
illinois.edu

How can we identify, respond to pandemic-triggered mental health crises?

Editor’s note: Tara L. Powell is a professor of social work at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who researches the impact of disasters on youths, health care workers and first responders, and assesses interventions for strengthening their coping skills. Powell spoke with News Bureau research editor Sharita Forrest about U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy’s recent advisory warning of a looming mental health crisis among youths in the U.S. caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
parentherald.com

What Parents Can Do to Help Teens Boost their Mental Health

An alarming rate of teenagers are dealing with mental health issues like depression and anxiety following the pandemic and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said that this should be a cause for concern and focus lest another public health crisis hits the country. In his 53-page advisory, Murthy that...
UpNorthLive.com

Demand for mental health services spikes during holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Between shopping, traveling and hosting family, the holiday season isn’t the most wonderful time of year for everyone. If you’re seeking out mental health services to help deal with holiday stress, experts said you could be waiting awhile. The founder and director of Child...
Cheddar News

ShiftMed Raises $45 Million to Support Growth of Digital Health Care Workforce Management Platform

Healthcare workforce management platform ShiftMed recently announced a $45 million funding round. The company's platform connects nurses and healthcare professionals to hospitals and other healthcare providers. ShiftMed's new funding comes amid widespread labor shortages in the healthcare sector. The company's CEO Todd Walrath joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

LifePath Systems’ mental health program in McKinney expanded beyond seniors

A program called Beyond Blue has been expanded this year to provide mental health resources to anyone age 18 and older in the 75069 ZIP code in McKinney. The program began in 2019 as a way to help adults age 55 and older who live in the McKinney ZIP code address chronic disease, depression and isolation, as well as a lack of access to critical resources, such as nutritious foods. Texas Health Resources awarded $450,000 to McKinney-based LifePath Systems, a nonprofit that provides mental health services and substance abuse services, for the Beyond Blue program. LifePath Systems partnered with five other service providers to provide services for local seniors. Those service providers include McKinney Roots, Wellness Center, Community Health Clinic, Community LifeLine Center and the Hope Clinic.
