ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pmy6u_0dUORviY00
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Asian shares were modestly higher Thursday after stocks closed higher on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street, lifted by encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data.

Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the holidays approach. Many world markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.

Germany's DAX rose 0.2% in early trading to 15,629.92 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher to 7,058.21. Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.1% to 7,331.40. U.S. futures advanced, with contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials up 0.1%.

The latest surge in coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant has been hanging over markets, along with concerns about rising inflation and its impact on economic growth.

Governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to relax curbs already in place.

But reports that omicron cases might be less severe, especially for people who have been fully vaccinated, appear to have alleviated some of that concern.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 28,798.37. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.4% higher to 23,193.64. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.6% to 3,643.34. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.5% to 2,998.17, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,387.60.

Shares also rose in Taiwan and Thailand.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 1% to 4,696.56, the Nasdaq rose 1.2% to 15,521.89 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 35,753.89. The Russell 2000, a measure of small-company stocks, rose 0.9% to 2,221.90.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday said the U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.

Uncertainty over the latest variant's impact on the economy is likely to cause more stock market swings.

Outbreaks of virus have intensified in South Korea, China and Australia and cases of the omicron variant have been expanding in other parts of Asia that had largely brought infections under control.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 26 cents to $72.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped 2.3% on Wednesday. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international crude, gave up 27 cents to $75.01 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 114.29 Japanese yen from 114.09 yen late Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1322, down from $1.1329.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Wall Street ends higher, marking another record for S&P 500

Technology companies led U.S. stocks broadly higher Monday, extending the market's recent rally and nudging the S&P 500 to another all-time high. Wall Street kicked off the final week in a banner year for the stock market with mostly muted trading as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.
STOCKS
WDBO

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 1.0% to 28,960.31 in morning trading. South Korea's Kospi...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Cdn. dollar calm in thin holiday trade

The Canadian dollar is a reliable bellwether of risk sentiment and the sharp volatility we’re seeing from the currency is a reflection of the uncertainty of the times. In particular, Omicron, the newest variant of Covid has unleashed itself across the globe, as countries scramble to close their borders and take other health measures in the hopes of curbing Omicron’s impact. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
CURRENCIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Trade Higher Amid Holiday-Thinned Trade

LONDON – European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as holiday-thinned trade continues in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was almost 0.7% higher around midday with all sectors in positive territory. European markets were slightly higher in a holiday-thinned trading session on Monday with many markets still closed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Electronic Trading#Ap#Dow#Omicron#The Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Kospi#S P#Nasdaq#The Commerce Department
WDBO

Global shares follow Wall St higher, shrug off omicron fears

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares advanced Tuesday following a rally on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2% in early trading to 7,155.68, while Germany's DAX added 0.3% to 15,878.65. Britain's FTSE...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.84% higher to $169.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.25 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The 4 Worst Performing IPOs in 2021

A low-interest-rate environment led a record number of private companies to administer IPOs in 2021. However, not all newly listed stocks have generated momentum. Recent IPO stocks E-Home Household Service...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Santa Appears to Favor Large-Cap Growth Stocks Over Value Stocks

Stock equity futures are pointing to a higher open as investors look to keep the Santa Claus rally rolling. Investors appear to be little affected by rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants. Airline stocks rallied back on Monday despite the negative news and many leisure stocks were positive. Yesterday, investors appeared to be most interested in large-cap growth stocks, so we’ll see if investors look to diversify.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Oil Rises in Thin Trade

Oil rose in tandem with equity markets. Oil rose in tandem with equity markets as investors weighed the rapid spread of omicron against signs it may be milder than previous variants. West Texas Intermediate futures closed 2.4% higher on Monday, trading above $75 a barrel for the first time in...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

European shares drop in thin trade as pandemic uncertainties rise

(Reuters) - European shares fell in holiday-thinned trading on Monday as risk sentiment took a blow from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 driving up infections around the world. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% as of 1346 GMT, following a mixed session for Asian shares. [MKTS/GLOB]. Banks and tech firms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy