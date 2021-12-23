ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3357 W Harmont Dr.

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

3bd 2ba Townhouse - Recently Remodel! - Great Opportunity! Move in ready rare to find 3-bedroom 2 bath with cozy private patio and 2 car garage! Entire home has just bent remodel with modern...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

1260 E Curry Rd

Beautiful new house close to ASU and old town. Has in-home laundry and pool in complex. Beautiful and large bathrooms. Most amazing balcony to watch the sunset from every night!!! Garage with three spots and a lot of parking close by for guests. Incredibly large rooms. Don't Miss out on this opportunity, This home will go fast.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

15202 N. 40th St.

Looking for a Beautiful 2 bedroom to call home? Look no further ! Limited availability - From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call this home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of liv.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3273 N Ash Cir

3 bed 2 bath house in Chandler $1900/mo - Property Id: 805776. 3 bed 2 bath house in Chandler with a nice open split floor plan, big backyard and RV gates. 1133 sqft. 1 car garage. All appliances included. $1900/mo. $1900 deposit. Some dogs allowed. Very nice neighborhood across from Summit Academy and Desert Oasis pool. Available 1/1/22.
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2400 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2400/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. (Available Thanksgiving 2021 until December 30, 2021, Available after June 1, 2022)
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

1101 W Spur Ave

GORGEOUS GILBERT SINGLE-LEVEL HOME! - Located in the upscale neighborhood of Artemina, this lovely 4 bedroom plus den home is situated on a spacious corner lot! Almost 2700 square feet, and all on one level! Newer 22" diagonal travertine-look tile throughout the entire home! Granite counters and tons of cabinets! Huge family room with entertainment alcove and niches! Split bedroom floorplan! Plantation shutters and 2" blinds throughout! Split 3-car garage! Large, private grassy backyard with partial view fence! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET**Call or text Pamela Watson-Brown for a showing! **AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST**
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

6072 W Irma Ln

Arrowhead Ranch near Fwy 101 - Property Id: 277803. Property on open water lake in the backyard. three bedroom, two bath, formal dining room or any room you chose to make it. Appliances included along with a water softener, tile and laminate floors, open floor plan, shutters on half the house, security front door, sunscreens on all windows, garage storage cabinets, newer AC and more. Landlord pays gardener and weed control. If interested, fill out pre-screen information and leave me details.
GLENDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

1318 S Vineyard Ave

Welcome Home at Sonoma Village Apartments! - Welcome Home at Sonoma Village Apartments!. Our Community offers newly remodeled one and two bedroom apartments at affordable rates. * Granite countertops in select apartments*. * Select upgraded apartments*. * Gated community with secure covered parking. * An innovative laundry facility with special...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

10115 E Mountain View Rd

Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath in gated community! - Property Id: 775004. Gated and private first floor unit, with single car garage, in the exclusive beautiful gated Venetian II condominiums. Located in Scottsdale Ranch, this condo has been beautifully furnished, covered patio with mountain views, gorgeous community grounds including heated pool, spa and fitness center. This popular gated community is centrally located in Scottsdale and is next to the Mercado shopping center. Enjoy miles of walking and biking trails through Scottsdale Ranch Park. Spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has two large closets, built in cabinets, garage, and personality plus! Mountain views! Owner/agent.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

18250 W Stinson Dr

Awesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental W/ Heated Pool and Spa! - Amazing Furnished Vacation home in Highly Desirable Arizona Traditions 55+ Community. This open concept 2 bedroom home features a Large Family room with views to the backyard pool and spa, a gas stone Fireplace, formal dining area, and Breakfast bar. Also has a Den with a bed. The Spacious kitchen includes a Double Oven, Refrigerator, Electric Cook Top, Built in microwave, breakfast nook, and plenty of upgraded cabinets for storage. Master Suite features a walk in closet, dual sink vanity, separate tub & Shower and sliding door to large covered patio. The 2 Car Garage has plenty of built in Cabinets and a paver Driveway. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a Heated Pool and heated Spa and covered patio with plenty of seating to enjoy your morning coffee.No PETS! $20 monthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance prior to move in. No Smoking! Tenants responsible to pay for transponders for community gate access. 3 month minimum stay. Utility Caps Apply. Golf Cart does not convey and is staying in the garage, not for tenants use. Jan-April $3800.00/m, May-Dec $2500/m.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2929 W Yorkshire Dr #1113

Cute Condo - 1 Bed 1 Bath 658 sqft condo in Phoenix. This cute condo in a gated community is a must see and includes built fireplace, tile floors, ceiling fans, community pool & spa! Come see!. *Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1347 W 10th Pl

4BR 3 Bath Single Family Home - Tempe - Property Id: 775959. 1347 W. 10th Place is a lovely four bedroom, three bathroom spacious home in the heart of Tempe. This home has beautiful Saltillo flooring throughout and features a large kitchen/dining area. The yard is perfect for your four-legged family member. Washer and dryer hookups.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

9600 N 96th St #126

Reduced to $1,700.00!! 2 Br/2 Ba Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New paint, newer flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,700.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $29.75 for a total monthly lease payment of $1,729.75. Security deposit of $1,800.Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Water/sewer/trash provided. Washer & dryer provided. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

15132 W Pershing St

2100+ sf Beautiful Marley Park Home Prime Location - Property Id: 802992. Beautifully updated townhome - more like a single family home - on a corner lot across the street from the ball fields, park, clubhouse & community pool!. This home offers 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in 2139 SqFt....
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4823 N 64th Ln

Up for rent is a spacious 5 bed/ 3 bath home with a pool. at over 2,000 sq. ft. 5 bedrooms, and a pool, it makes for a great home for a family. Tile throughout the house. Also has a wood burning fireplace. Close to schools, shopping, and parks. Rent is $2,195 per month plus $50.49 City of Phoenix Tax for a monthy total of $2,245.49. Deposit is equal to 1 months rent of $2,195 plu NON-REFUNDABLE cleaning deposit of $500 for total deposit of $2,695. Total move-in amount is $2,245.49 + $2,695 = $4,940.49.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
oucampus.org

834 North 2nd Avenue

A studio, in the ROOSEVELT HISTORIC DISTRICT, WITH ALL UTILITIES AND CABLE INCLUDED, starting from $795. Call for availability. Turn of the century buildings with wide streets lined with palm trees. REMODELED UNITS with granite counter tops, custom tile on the floor, marble on the backsplash and showers. Built-in shelves and Built in bar and bar stools in some units. Plenty of storage. Next to bus stops and the light rail.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3001 N Black Canyon Hwy

- Come home to the best of apartment home living at Palisade Park. Our community is located in Phoenix, Arizona, just minutes from downtown. A vast selection of retail, dining, and entertainment destinations is right outside your door. Discover the exciting opportunities waiting for you at Palisade Park. Our apartments...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2051 N. 37th Pl 001

Remodeled Home in Phoenix - Large lot with remodeled home at 38th St and Oak area. Close to downtown Phoenix and 2-3 miles from I-10. Two bedrooms plus separate den with two living areas. Storage shed in back and tons of storage in the home. Irrigation for watering trees and grass for front and back. Owner will pay irrigation if tenant will turn on and off.
PHOENIX, AZ

