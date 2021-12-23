ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love wins: The hallmarks of a true Christmas story

Here’s a riddle: What has 15 actors, four settings, two writers...

GeekTyrant

Mattel Developing Heartfelt Holiday Family Drama CHRISTMAS BALLOON Based on True Story

Mattel has announced that they are developing an original holiday family drama feature titled Christmas Balloon, which is based on a true story. Gabriela Revilla Lugo (A Million Little Things) is writing the script, and the story “follows a young girl, Dáyami, living in a Mexican border town who tries to send her Christmas list to Santa tied to a balloon.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Joy for Christmas’ On Amazon Prime Video, Where A Publicist & An Athlete Fall In Love And Discover The True Meaning of Christmas

Against the odds, Holly and Jack bond, and he begins to see the beauty of Christmas and what it means to so many people. While Holly’s family worries about press coverage of this failure, Holly is determined to save the day and ensure these children get their Christmas. Jack might have some things to learn about the holiday season, but Holly could learn a thing or two about letting go of the past and embracing the magic the future (and unexpected connections) might hold.
TV & VIDEOS
Joplin Globe

Frankie Meyer: Savor your loved ones' stories, traditions this Christmas

As loved ones visit over the holidays, discuss their favorite family traditions. Where did the events occur? Who was there? What happened? What feelings are evoked each time they recall the tradition?. One of my favorite traditions was the cutting of our Christmas tree. Each fall as my sisters and...
SOCIETY
The Week

The Daily Show made a short, Hallmark-style Christmas special featuring school boards, CRT, and love

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon released a radio single about Christmas (and COVID-19) this month, and Stephen Colbert's Late Show created a classic Santa cartoon (parodying the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection), but The Daily Show decided to go with the Hallmark-style Christmas love story this year, with a critical race theory twist. The short — very short — special, posted Thursday night, stars Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta as a couple that meets and shares Christmas romance at a school board meeting, and all they have to sacrifice is Kosta's principles.
TV & VIDEOS
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Nostalgia makes for a winning ‘A Christmas Story’ at Silver Spring Stage

Nostalgia is on the menu at Silver Spring Stage this holiday season with A Christmas Story. As a Cleveland, Ohio, native, I can’t get enough of this iconic holiday classic in which Ralphie Parker wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. The story is set in Indiana, but no self-respecting Cleveland native will let you forget that the movie (which preceded Philip Grecian’s stage adaptation) was filmed in Cleveland in 1983. Watching the film every holiday season is non-negotiable in Cleveland. We are even known to wear pink bunny suits (the same one Ralphie’s mom forces him to wear on Christmas Eve) while running Thanksgiving marathons. And don’t get us started on the Christmas Story House Museum, where a leg lamp shines brightly, year-round, in the house where the movie was filmed. If you come to Cleveland: we WILL drag you there. You’ve been warned.
SILVER SPRING, MD
thehudsonindependent.com

True Toy Story

For the 15th year in a row, the Tarrytown Police Department conducted its annual toy drive, distributing 860 gifts to area families for whom buying Christmas presents is a financial challenge. The department collaborated with Sleepy Hollow and Briarcliff police and fire departments as well as the Community Opportunity Center to collect the toys, which were given out at the Beekman Alley Fire House on December 21st. On hand to help were Santa Claus, Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet and Mayor Karen Brown.
TARRYTOWN, NY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
Complex

Drake Posts Adorable Video of Son Adonis on Christmas Eve

Drake is closing out a banner year with some quality father-son time. On Christmas Eve, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a video of himself horsing around with his 4-year-old son, Adonis. The black-and-white clip shows Drake on the floor as the child rolls around and over him while giggling uncontrollably. “I’m...
CELEBRITIES

