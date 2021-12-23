4332 E Berkeley rd

Awesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental W/ Heated Pool and Spa! - Amazing Furnished Vacation home in Highly Desirable Arizona Traditions 55+ Community. This open concept 2 bedroom home features a Large Family room with views to the backyard pool and spa, a gas stone Fireplace, formal dining area, and Breakfast bar. Also has a Den with a bed. The Spacious kitchen includes a Double Oven, Refrigerator, Electric Cook Top, Built in microwave, breakfast nook, and plenty of upgraded cabinets for storage. Master Suite features a walk in closet, dual sink vanity, separate tub & Shower and sliding door to large covered patio. The 2 Car Garage has plenty of built in Cabinets and a paver Driveway. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a Heated Pool and heated Spa and covered patio with plenty of seating to enjoy your morning coffee.No PETS! $20 monthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance prior to move in. No Smoking! Tenants responsible to pay for transponders for community gate access. 3 month minimum stay. Utility Caps Apply. Golf Cart does not convey and is staying in the garage, not for tenants use. Jan-April $3800.00/m, May-Dec $2500/m.
