ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Christmas travel in full swing despite disruption

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost half of Britons plan to travel to visit friends or family over the festive period, research shows, as people enjoy their first Christmas getaway in two years. But there are signs that some are taking shorter trips or even cancelling them because of the Omicron variant. And rail...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
myarklamiss.com

Finland’s Christmas resorts in full swing but fear omicron

ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — Workers at Santa Claus Village, a holiday theme park on the edge of the Arctic Circle, chipped away at a frozen dome, using chisels to put the final touches on an ice restaurant-hotel filled with sculptures of snowmen, penguins and huskies. The Christmas season is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Pollard
Aviation Week

U.S. Airlines Forecast Busy Christmas Travel Period Despite Omicron

U.S. carriers are planning for the winter holidays to be the busiest travel period since the start of the pandemic, a sign that initial fears of a broader slowdown triggered by the omicron coronavirus variant may have been overblown. Delta Air Lines said it expects to fly between 7.8 million and 8...
TRAVEL
WEHT/WTVW

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already […]
LIFESTYLE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

COVID again disrupts holiday travelers' plans

Dave Fravel and his wife invited several relatives to their Cape Cod home for Christmas to share food, gifts and the togetherness they've longed for during the lonely days of the pandemic. They were also looking forward to a holiday sightseeing trip to New York City. But the coronavirus spoiled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Christmas Eve#Britons#Omicron#Transport Focus#Rac#Aa#M27
buckinghamshirelive.com

Christmas travel: Chiltern Railways London services cancelled as operator warns of disruption ahead of festive timetable

Trains from Buckinghamshire to London will be cancelled over the Christmas period due to engineering works. Chiltern Railways has warned passengers that no trains will run between Bucks and London Marylebone on Monday, December 27. The train operator says that limited services will run between stations in the county as...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

White Christmas for UK as snow falls in Scotland and Yorkshire

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thousands descend on shops for Boxing Day bargains - but footfall drops by 50% amid Omicron surge

Thousands of shoppers descended on stores across the UK today to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales, but footfall plummeted by 45 per cent on pre-pandemic levels amid a surge in Covid cases.Rising Omicron infections and the re-introduction of Covid restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are believed to have impacted the number of shoppers attending the sales this year.Despite pictures of crowds queueing up at shops in London on Sunday morning, footfall at shopping destinations across the UK up to midday was 45 per cent below the 2019 level, according to data from retail expert Springboard.Diane Wehrle,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Business Travel
The Independent

PM briefed on Christmas Covid data as hopes grow of avoiding extra restrictions

The Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.The PA news agency understands no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.Conservative...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

On the right track: Travelling from London-Sicily by rail is climate-friendly and jam-packed with adventure

We became accustomed to the expressions of incredulity during our lengthy journey: “Con il treno? You come from London to Sicilia by train! Why?” Well, why not. St Pancras to Syracuse – almost the same latitude as Tunis and as good a place as any to seek out some winter sun. No airports, no motorways; just a couple thousand miles of Europe gradually metamorphosing from grey and grisly into warm and welcoming.While the need for speed underpins aviation’s decades-long supremacy, neither Eurostar nor its French TGV counterparts with their record-beating 575km/h could be accused of hanging around. The fastest...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

British Airways passengers spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Christmas travel hit by staff shortages, planned closures and industrial action

Travel plans over the festive period are being badly affected by a triple threat of industrial action, planned closures and staff shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.Several rail services are currently experiencing disruption due to staff being ill with Covid-19.TransPennine Express ScotRail Avanti West Coast, Northern Rail LNER and Greater Anglia have all reported an impact on services caused by a lack of available staff.Meanwhile, East Midlands Railway services continue to be affected by industrial action by the RMT union, with an amended service expected to run on January 2.A number of routes are also being impacted...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail passengers face disruption due to Covid and engineering work

Rail passengers around Great Britain face delays and disruption over the coming week, with short-notice Omicron-related cancellations adding to planned engineering closures.TransPennine Express is warning: “Services across our network over the coming days may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations due to a lack of available staff caused by increasing staff sickness and industrial relations issues.”The train operator has cancelled 24 trains including three expresses between Manchester airport and Glasgow, and is curtailing 10 other journeys.TransPennine Express warns: “Further short-notice cancellations and amendments to services are likely throughout the day.”A points failure at the key station of York is...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Almost 50% drop in footfall for Boxing Day sales across the UK

The number of shoppers hunting for a bargain in the Boxing Day sales in person has plummeted compared with pre-pandemic levels as the spectre of coronavirus kept many away, new figures show.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day up to noon was 45% below the 2019 level, according to data from retail expert Springboard.In central London footfall was 67% lower than 2019 numbers, while it was 58% below 2019 in other major UK cities.But market towns fared slightly better, seeing a 12% decrease from 2019 shopping traffic, while there was only a 7% drop in outer...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy