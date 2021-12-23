ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JG UMS Wins The 2021 China SaaS Excellent Product Award

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that the Company's JG Unification Messaging System ("JG UMS") received the 2021 China SaaS Excellent Product Award at the "Insights 2022 - China Enterprise Service Annual Conference" (the "Conference") held on December 21, 2021 in Beijing. The Conference was jointly sponsored by soft6.com, Haiby Research, the Application Software Product Cloud Service Branch of China Software Industry Association, and the IT Branch of China Association of Chief Accountants. With the theme of "Next Step on the High Growth", the Conference brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the direction of the digital and intelligence market and the sector's projected growth in 2022.

Three categories of awards were announced at the Conference, including 2021 Person of the Year Award of Enterprise Service, 2021 Product of the Year Award of Enterprise Service and 2021 Enterprise of the Year Award of Enterprise Service. JG UMS won the 2021 China SaaS Excellent Product Award, a category that was assessed by more than 100 experts from third-party organizations, industry alliances, industry associations, and media representatives.

In 2021, China's digital and intelligence market experienced encouraging high-growth momentum. According to official data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, total software business revenues in China were RMB5.14 trillion in the first seven months of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.4%, while the total net profits were RMB583.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. The demand for digital and intelligence products and services from the government and enterprises have been increasing significantly over the years. The digital and intelligence transformation has become a crucial strategy for enterprises to drive future growth of their operations, services and products.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile launched JG UMS in November 2020 and subsequent iterations of the solution in both the private cloud and public cloud environments. The Company's private cloud-based solution was well received by financial institution customers, and JG UMS became the first SaaS-based unified messaging solution in China. These SaaS solutions best appeal to small and medium-size enterprises in e-commerce, education, new retail and other industries, and helps solve problems such as scattered operational sites, targeting difficulties and high costs of user reach. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile participated in the construction of the 5G messaging system led by the government, and JG UMS was certified by China Telecommunication Technology Labs to be compliant with the standards of 5G messaging requirements. Aurora Mobile continues to improve JG UMS to help customers unlock more user value.

JG UMS integrates nine major messaging channels, including mobile apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service ("SMS"), emails, Alipay mini-programs, DingTalk, enterprise WeChat and 5G messaging. JG UMS also enables enterprise users to deploy multi-channel unified messaging under one integrated messaging platform and utilize flexible routing strategies to deliver messages to various targeted users in a timely manner and with low costs. The system provides comprehensive reports on the deployed channels and user statistics to help enterprises optimize data-based decision-making and the oversight of their intelligence operations.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to strengthen its competitiveness in the SaaS field and leverage its advanced technology and service capabilities to provide stronger enterprise support with more customized product solutions for upscale global expansion and development of the 5G intelligence era.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile LimitedE-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen In ChinaMr. Eric YuanPhone: +86-10-5900-1548E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In USMs. Linda BergkampPhone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

