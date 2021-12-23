ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMX, CCMP, SUNS, TACO STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, CCMP, SUNS, TACO; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Entegris, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CMC Materials shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock they own. If you are a CMC Materials shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you are a SUNS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jack in the Box Inc. for $12.51 per share in cash. If you are a Del Taco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmx-ccmp-suns-taco-stock-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tmx-ccmp-suns-taco-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301450282.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

