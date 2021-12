The holiday festivities have officially begun! Starting on December 15, the Pokemon Unite Holiday Event mark the beginning of a festive winter season. From new pokemon holowear, exclusive in-game rewards, and even a brand spanking new game mode. Pokemon Unite really went all out the Christmas season. For details on the event, simply click the golden star at the right side of the screen. Doing so leads players into another screen that shows off the different aspects of the Pokemon Unite event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO