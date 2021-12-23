ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

High Wycombe man arrested after woman stabbed in face in Reading

By Tom Burnett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old Buckinghamshire man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the face and neck in Berkshire. The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked by two men at an address in Foxhays Road, in the Whitley area of Reading. She suffered stab wounds to her...

