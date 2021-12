As Christmas is fast approaching, the Platte County Federated Women would like to say thank you. Our newly formed club has grown beyond our dreams in less than a year. We are proud of our conservative values and these are the things our club believes in. We believe that we all are children of a loving God. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin King, Jr., stated, “Human beings share 99.5% of the same DNA. We are more alike than different. We are one race. We are the human race.”

