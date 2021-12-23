ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Pedestrian Has Right of Way

westessextribune.net
 5 days ago

Dear Editor:Thank you for your recent opinion regarding traffic safety for all.It happens that I was at Hobart Gap Road waiting to turn left onto...

www.westessextribune.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Driver In Eastbound Lane On Highway 50 Goes Wrong Way On Offramp

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A driver on Highway 50 was driving the wrong way on the 8 Mile Road Offramp, officials said Sunday. The driver was going westbound in the eastbound lane and had to be stopped by the California Highway Patrol. This occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in Placerville. At the moment there is no information about the state of the driver or other vehicles.  
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
13abc.com

Person crossing I-75 hit and and killed by vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock County Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was walking across the southbound lanes of I -75 before they...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Of Way
CBS New York

Westchester County Police: 2 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people died in a collision on Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday. The crash happened in the afternoon near McLean Avenue in Yonkers. N/B Saw Mill remains closed and S/B lanes partially closed. Closures expected for several more hours. Preliminary finding: a vehicle traveling S/B lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider and collided with N/B vehicle. Both drivers were killed. pic.twitter.com/yNS4ZdsoTH — Westchester County PD (@WCPDNY) December 26, 2021 Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound. Both drivers were killed. The northbound lanes of the parkway remained close Sunday evening.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle Crash On Route 28 Kills 2 People

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crash along Route 28 northbound has led to two deaths, according to police. A third victim of the crash has been sent to the hospital. The Armstrong County coroner identified the victims as Michael Gargett, 44 and Mara Reilly, 46, of Pittsburgh. The coroner said Gargett and Reilly’s vehicle was heading north on Route 28, swerved to miss a car on the shoulder and lost control, rear-ending a box truck on the shoulder. The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m., and weather conditions and speed were considered to be a factor, the coroner said. 511PA said that the vehicles involved cleared from the scene at around 1:30 p.m. CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 northbound between Exit 18 – PA 128/Slate Lick and Exit: US 422 EAST/PA 28 NORTH – KITTANNING/INDIANA. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 27, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Porsche driver reported for operating vehicle in a dangerous condition

A man who crashed and damaged a Porsche continued to drive for miles on a major road before being pulled over.A picture of the two-seater soft top convertible posted on Twitter by the Surrey Police roads policing unit shows dramatic damage to the back of the car.It appears to show part of the rear of the vehicle ripped off and stuck in the boot.We stopped this vehicle seen driving on the #M25 near Cobham. The driver told officers he had crashed the car on the M25 in Kent and thought it would be ok to continue the journey in this...
CARS
The Independent

Police ‘shocked’ by motorist driving with bumper ‘bouncing out of the boot’

A policeman said he was “honestly shocked” to see a motorist had driven for more than 30 miles with the rear end of his vehicle hanging off after crashing his Porsche on the M25 in Kent Pc Serge Hadfield, from Surrey Police stopped the vehicle after it was called in by a member of the public on December 26 and was surprised to see the bumper “literally bouncing out of the small boot”.“(He) also couldn’t believe that we had only had one call on it at the time,” Surrey Police told the PA news agency.They tweeted an image of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy