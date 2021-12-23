ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Christian pilgrimage tour operator ceases trading

By Ben Ireland
Travel Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tour operator specialising in Christian pilgrimages has ceased trading. Pax Travel was established more than 30 years ago, and offered groups pilgrimage tours...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Pilgrimage#Pilgrimages#Mexico#Pax Travel#Caa
