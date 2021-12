It’s that time of the year — employees are taking time off for the holidays to travel for leisure or to spend time with family. But the downtime doesn’t mean people will not be working, especially since the lines have gotten blurred by hybrid workforces brought on by the pandemic. Even if employees are “off,” there may be an expectation they will be checking in, and, in some cases, working remotely while visiting loved ones for the holidays due to more flexible work and time-off arrangements.

