ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mila Resources wowed by first drill results at Kathleen Valley

By Proactive - Proactive Investors
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMila Resources PLC (LSE:MILA)’s chief geologist hailed first drilling results from its...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Kenorland Minerals trades up on drill results

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD) said yesterday it intersected 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at its Regnault, located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada. Kenorland Minerals is up 13.89% over the past five trading days to 82 cents. Zach Flood, President and CEO of...
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Sirios Resources drills 22 metres of 4.9 g/t gold at Cheechoo, Quebec

Sirios Resources Inc. [SOI-TSXV; SIREF-OTC] reported assay results of the first 10 drill holes, totalling 1,888 metres, from the drilling campaign completed last September on the 100%-owned 320 km north of Matagami, Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, northern Quebec . Significant drill results include 4.90 g/t gold over 22.0 metres, including...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geologist#Intersections#Mila Resources Plc#Lse#Mila
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sturgeon urges Scots to stick to rules as cases continue to rise at record rate

The First Minister of Scotland has renewed her call for people to stick to the latest Covid restrictions as case numbers continue to reach record levels.A total of 9,360 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government data released on Tuesday.The day before, 10,562 cases were recorded, with 11,030 cases on December 26.These daily figures are the highest Scotland has seen since the first coronavirus case was recorded in the country in March 2020.💉 If you haven’t had booster yet, 🙏 book for this week or go to a drop-in.💉 If...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
ourcommunitynow.com

ING Groep NV Acquires 3,936 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,
STOCKS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
miningnewsnorth.com

First assays from 2021 Klaza drilling roll in

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Dec. 15 reported results from the first 29 of 72 holes drilled this year at Klaza, a road-accessible gold-silver project in southern Yukon. The 14,256-meter 2021 drill program at Klaza included resource expansion and upgrade drilling that will provide information to support a mine prefeasibility study, as well as exploration drilling to test targets outside of the known mineral resource areas.
ECONOMY
mining.com

SolGold reports first resource estimate for Cacharposa deposit in Ecuador

SolGold (TSX: SOLG; LSE: SOLG) has released an initial resource estimate for its Cacharposa porphyry copper-gold deposit, part of the company’s Porvenir project in southern Ecuador, about 100 km south of Lundin Gold’s (TSX: LUG) Fruta del Norte deposit, and roughly 100 km north of the country’s border with Peru.
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy