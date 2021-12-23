Mila Resources wowed by first drill results at Kathleen Valley

The First Minister of Scotland has renewed her call for people to stick to the latest Covid restrictions as case numbers continue to reach record levels.A total of 9,360 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government data released on Tuesday.The day before, 10,562 cases were recorded, with 11,030 cases on December 26.These daily figures are the highest Scotland has seen since the first coronavirus case was recorded in the country in March 2020.💉 If you haven’t had booster yet, 🙏 book for this week or go to a drop-in.💉 If...
