Daniel Paul Smith, 46

Troy Sylvan Maxcy, Jr. was born in the Bounds Crossroads Community of Itawamba County on September 4, 1930 to the lay Troy Sylvan Maxcy, Sr. and Sibyl Gregory Maxcy, both pioneer families of their day. He met his Lord and Savior face to face in this Season of Advent from his beloved Tupelo residence at 11:15 pm on Friday, December 23, 2021. He was 91. Troy grew up in the Tremont area where his father was a prominent lumber broker and owned sawmills and graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School where he was an athlete. He was a charter student at the new Itawamba Junior College in l948 where he played on the first football team coached by the legendary Butch Lambert, the players known as “Butches Boys”. He went on to complete his Bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University. A patriotic American, Troy served active duty in Japan and stateside in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Horne in Tremont on April 22, l952, a marriage of 69 years! He worked for the old Panelyte Company and Daybrite several years before entering the real estate development business several decades ago. He and his son, Stewart and “Miss” Dot owned and managed extensive rental and apartment holdings around this area. The Maxcy’s were longtime active and engaged members of Harrisburg Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He and Dot enjoyed traveling and were able to tour over 35 countries around the world, all the States and all but 2 Canadian provinces. Family was extremely important to Troy. He and Dot had 3 sons, two of which preceded them in death, Steve and Stan and several grand and great grandchildren. An avid Ole Miss fan, he enjoyed all sports especially football and following the Rebels. Troy enjoyed a life built around service to his God, his country and his family and his legacy will be that of a determined hard worker and Christian man whose long life touched many souls.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO