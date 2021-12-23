ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Daniel Paul Smith, 46

nemiss.news
 5 days ago

Daniel Paul Smith, 46, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson ,...

www.nemiss.news

Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Obit: Edward Daniel Stewart

Edward Daniel Stewart, 87, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, veteran of the United States Army, passed away peacefully in his home on December 14th, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years, Billie Freeman Stewart, his brother Lincoln Stewart (Kathy), sister Dorothy Whitfield, sons...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nemiss.news

Clara Vance Garner Garrison, 88

June 19, 1933 - December 22, 2021. Please follow the funeral home link for further information as it becomes available, or call 662-534-5071 for more information. DEC 24. 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM (CT) Macedonia Baptist Church. Myrtle, MS. Service. DEC 24. 11:00 AM (CT) Macedonia Baptist Church. Myrtle,...
MYRTLE, MS
nemiss.news

Roy Beckley, 77

May 24, 1944 - December 23, 2021. Roy Beckley, 77, transitioned on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Visitation will be, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS. Service will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m., Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church, 56...
PONTOTOC, MS
nemiss.news

Rhett Elliott Reynolds, infant

Rhett Elliott Reynolds, precious infant son of Addie Miller and Landen Reynolds both of Walnut, was born sleeping at 2:07PM on December 18, 2021. He weighed 4 pounds and was 17 inches long. Private family services are planned. Burial will follow in the Jackson Family Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided...
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

Troy Sylvan Maxcy, Jr., 91

Troy Sylvan Maxcy, Jr. was born in the Bounds Crossroads Community of Itawamba County on September 4, 1930 to the lay Troy Sylvan Maxcy, Sr. and Sibyl Gregory Maxcy, both pioneer families of their day. He met his Lord and Savior face to face in this Season of Advent from his beloved Tupelo residence at 11:15 pm on Friday, December 23, 2021. He was 91. Troy grew up in the Tremont area where his father was a prominent lumber broker and owned sawmills and graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School where he was an athlete. He was a charter student at the new Itawamba Junior College in l948 where he played on the first football team coached by the legendary Butch Lambert, the players known as “Butches Boys”. He went on to complete his Bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University. A patriotic American, Troy served active duty in Japan and stateside in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Horne in Tremont on April 22, l952, a marriage of 69 years! He worked for the old Panelyte Company and Daybrite several years before entering the real estate development business several decades ago. He and his son, Stewart and “Miss” Dot owned and managed extensive rental and apartment holdings around this area. The Maxcy’s were longtime active and engaged members of Harrisburg Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He and Dot enjoyed traveling and were able to tour over 35 countries around the world, all the States and all but 2 Canadian provinces. Family was extremely important to Troy. He and Dot had 3 sons, two of which preceded them in death, Steve and Stan and several grand and great grandchildren. An avid Ole Miss fan, he enjoyed all sports especially football and following the Rebels. Troy enjoyed a life built around service to his God, his country and his family and his legacy will be that of a determined hard worker and Christian man whose long life touched many souls.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

