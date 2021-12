Getting organized is my favorite thing to do at work, at home, and when it comes to my health goals. Working out on a regular basis can feel overwhelming until you have a plan. That's where these printable workout calendars come in. They allow you to decide in advance what days are cardio and strength training days, what days you're going to hit the gym or crush it at home, and what days you're going to rest. Once you've got a plan in place, hang the calendar in a well-trafficked area, then check off each completed workout and even make notes about your progress. Trust me: the visual reminder will be so damn motivating.

WORKOUTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO