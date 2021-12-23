Taking a flight for the holidays? Here are Port Authority’s tips on how to prepare

Travel is way up this holiday season and despite rising COVID-19 numbers, and airports are seeing millions of people hitting the air in recent days.

Many people are traveling this week to see their family and friends.

If you are coming to the airport today or in the coming days, the Port Authority wants to make sure you are prepared.

They say give yourself an extra two hours and expect long lines at TSA checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration says it currently has just over 600 employees positive with COVID-19 right now across the country.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, there have been 408 cases. Nearly all of them are screening officers. The last one tested positive earlier this week.

If you are planning to travel, make sure you give yourself enough time to get through security and to your gate, but don’t forget to wear your mask inside at all times.