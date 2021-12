The euro broke rather hard to the upside on Monday, clearing the ¥130 level. This is an area that has been a bit difficult to overcome for a while now, and now that we are above it, there is a certain amount of psychology playing this market now. Furthermore, the Japanese yen itself is getting hammered against almost everything, so it makes a certain amount of sense it would happen here as well, despite the fact that the euro itself is actually a relatively weak currency.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO