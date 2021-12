Innovation and economic growth should drive these stocks higher. An EV maker is set to hit records with deliveries. The telehealth giant is creating a digital health empire. Since the Great Recession officially ended in 2009, growth stocks have been the driving force on Wall Street. Low lending rates, massive government spending, and the Federal Reserve providing an abundant pool of cheap capital have incentivized businesses to hire, innovate, and acquire other companies.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO