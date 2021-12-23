Pan-AMPK activator O304 prevents gene expression changes and remobilisation of histone marks in islets of diet-induced obese mice

Iron (Fe) and zinc (Zn) stress significantly affects fundamental metabolic and physiological processes in plants that results in reduction of plant growth and development. In the present study, common bean variety; Shalimar French Bean-1 (SFB-1) was used as an experimental material. Four different MGRL media i.e. normal MGRL medium (Control), media without Fe (0-Fe), media without Zn (0-Zn) and media with excess Zn (300-Zn) were used for growing seeds of SFB-1 under in vitro condition for three weeks under optimum conditions. Three week old shoot and root tissues were harvested from the plants grown in these four different in vitro conditions and were, subjected to Fe and Zn estimation. Further, extraction of total RNA for differential gene expression of ten candidate genes selected based on our in silico investigation and their classification, phylogeny and expression pattern was unraveled. Expression analysis of three candidate genes (OPT3, NRAMP2 and NRAMP3) in roots revealed possible cross talk among Fe/Zn stress that was further confirmed by observing less accumulation of Fe in roots under both these conditions. However, we observed, higher accumulation of Fe in shoots under 0-Fe condition compared to control that suggests precise sensing for priority based compartmentalization and partitioning leading to higher accumulation of Fe in shoots. Furthermore, the expression analysis of IRT1, FRO1 and Ferritin 1 genes under Fe/Zn stress suggested their role in uptake/transport and signaling of Fe and Zn, whereas the expression of ZIP2, NRAMP1, HA2 and GLP1 genes were highly responsive to Zn in Phaseolus vulgaris. The identified genes highly responsive to Fe and Zn stress condition can be potential candidates for overcoming mineral stress in dicot crop plants.

