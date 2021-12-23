Cooley's welcomes Hammond

Paul’s Agency is excited to welcome three new Client Service Managers to the Houma location: Jackie Benoit, Angelle Bourgeois and Gia Morris. Jackie started her career in insurance as a high school student through the C.O.E program. Within her more than 30 years of experience, she acquired a property and casualty license, became an accident and health insurance agent, and now holds a CISR Elite designation. Angelle’s insurance career began in 2017 when she received her property and casualty license. Gia began her journey in insurance in 2013 and has experience in the marine vessel, oil and gas, equipment rental, control of well, and trucking insurance sectors.

HOUMA, LA