Construction-Related Closures on Highways Suspended Until Monday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes time to head to your holiday destination, it may be quicker to take state highways...

Related
kizn.com

Highway 55 road construction paused for winter

Construction on Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley is paused for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday crews winterized the work zone and removed equipment from the area. Two lanes are open and will stay completely open until spring of 2022, when construction will resume. The...
TRAFFIC
Go Blue Ridge

DOT To Suspend Construction Projects During Holidays

Most state road construction projects will be suspended to help ease highway traffic for the upcoming holidays. Where possible, the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to open lanes that have been closed for construction on interstates or U.S. or N.C. highways from now through the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28 and again from the morning of Friday, Dec. 31 through the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 4.
TRAFFIC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Highway 1 reopens after storm debris blocked road, extended closure

Caltrans has announced the reopening of the Highway 1 link between San Luis Obispo County and Big Sur. On Dec. 12, the state road agency closed a stretch of nearly 45 miles between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn ahead of the blockbuster storm that drenched the area with nearly a dozen inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#The Thruway Authority
L'Observateur

I-10 road closure postponed until Sunday

Today’s closure of the Bonnet Carre Spillway has been CANCELED and is planned to be re-scheduled for Sunday, December 19, 2021. At 11:00 a.m. today, the Bonnet Carre Spillway will be closed in both directions for Entergy to complete power line repairs related to the helicopter crash that occurred yesterday.
LAPLACE, LA
azdot.gov

ADOT: No state highway closures over upcoming holiday weekends

PHOENIX – No full closures are scheduled on state highways over and between the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s weekends, as the Arizona Department of Transportation focuses on keeping traffic on the move during the holiday travel season. While some construction and maintenance work will take place at...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nashville Parent

TDOT Halts Highway Construction for Christmas Holiday

Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 23, 2021, through 6 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.
TRAFFIC
Valdosta Daily Times

State suspends lane closures for holiday travel

ATLANTA — To ease the stresses of the holiday season the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced today the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations from 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Plumas County News

Highway 32 joins the closure list

Caltrans District 2 is reporting that Highway 32 is closed from Lomo to the Highway 36 junction due to multiple spinouts. Go to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php for the latest road conditions or call 1-800-427-7623.
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Wednesday Night

LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see a full closure Wednesday night through Thursday morning as crews raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance. According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Thursday. Detour routes are: Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp. Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.
LODI, CA
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY CLOSURE AND DELAY LIST DUE TO WINTER WEATHER

Due to adverse weather conditions, there are some closures and delays around Douglas County for Monday:. *South Umpqua School District facilities are closed. Staff is not to report and all athletic practices are canceled. *Oakland School District facilities are closed. Staff is not to report and all athletic practices are...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Winter storm forces closure of Highway 299 in Humboldt

BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Due to the recent snowstorm, Highway 299 was closed on Sunday night from Mile Post Marker 8.00 to the intersection of State Route 299 and State Route 96. The closure was due to heavy snowfall in the roadway, which led to numerous trees collapsing and multiple power lines falling onto the roadway. Caltrans and PG&E have been working to reopen the road, but their effort has been slowed by additional fallen trees.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Closed At Donner Pass Due To Heavy Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass. As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm. The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel. For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Active NorCal (@activenorcal)
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

